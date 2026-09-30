Kansas’ Projected Starting Lineup if Melvin Council Jr. Returns to Jayhawks

The past week has completely changed Kansas basketball's outlook for the 2026-27 season. In the span of just a week, the Jayhawks could potentially bring back two key players from last year's roster.

They've already received word from Tre White that he'd be returning to the university for a fifth season, and it was revealed yesterday that Melvin Council Jr. could follow suit. Both Jayhawks were granted preliminary injunctions by separate judges and are immediately eligible to compete in the upcoming campaign until further notice.



What was previously thought to be a set-in-stone rotation for Bill Self has turned into a question mark in recent days. Which Jayhawk will make his way to the second unit to open a spot for White? And if Council returns, where does he fit into the lineup?

There's still plenty of time before the regular season begins, and we aren't even sure if Council will indeed be coming back to Lawrence. However, this is KU's projected starting five assuming he does.

Backcourt: Melvin Council Jr., Leroy Blyden Jr., Tre White

Despite lingering questions surrounding Council's perimeter shooting and shot-making, he'd be a sure-fire addition to the starting lineup for Kansas. He started all 35 contests for the Jayhawks last year, averaging a team-leading 34.8 minutes a night.

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Melvin Council Jr. (14) celebrates after defeating the Missouri Tigers at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To help alleviate the spacing concerns with Council, Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr. is the most likely candidate to slot in as the other combo guard and add another ball-handler to the floor. He shot 40.7% from beyond the arc on 5.6 attempts per game last year, making him one of the most dangerous outside shooters on the roster.



In White, the Jayhawks get a veteran 3-and-D wing who can play off the ball or put it on the floor. He brings an unmatched level of experience to this starting unit, having played at multiple high-major schools during his lengthy college career.

Frontcourt: Tyran Stokes, Keanu Dawes

This is still up in the air since other options like Trey Kaufman-Renn are on the board, but a small-ball approach is the most likely route that KU takes with its starting lineup. That doesn't mean centers Christian Reeves and Paul Mbiya won't see their fair share of minutes; rather, this creates more opportunities for lineup flexibility and to keep the starters fresh.

Feb 28, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Utah Utes forward Keanu Dawes (8) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jayhawks haven't run a small-ball center since KJ Adams in 2022-23, but Self needs to put his best players on the floor during crunch time. Leaving one of the three aforementioned backcourt players on the bench to open the game simply isn't conducive to success.

Obviously, Tyran Stokes is the crown jewel of the 2026 recruiting class and is only a "frontcourt" piece by technicality. He is a point forward who can do whatever he is asked on the court, making him a truly positionless player.



Newcomer Keanu Dawes' track record makes him a reasonable candidate to run at the five at 6-foot-9, 225 pounds. Dawes finished last season at Utah with a 28.8% defensive rebounding rate, ranking in the 98th percentile nationally. What he lacks as a rim protector is offset by his elite skills on the glass.

We're not ruling anything out here, and Mbiya or Reeves could start due to size concerns. We'll find out in due time if using Dawes as the center works, but it is at least worth considering if you're Coach Self.

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