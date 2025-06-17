Three Players Bill Self and Kansas Can Still Realistically Land
Although June is already in full swing, the Kansas Jayhawks are not done building their roster.
With three scholarships open, Bill Self continues to piece together the right supporting cast for Darryn Peterson.
Several names remain in play, but this trio stands out as the most realistic additions for KU.
3. Ivan Bogdanović
Bogdanović is a crafty 6-foot-8 guard from Croatia who had been receiving Power 4 interest last month.
He played for SC Derby in the Montenegrin and ABA League last year and could go the college route.
Talks have slowed in recent weeks, but he might still remain on the Jayhawks’ radar.
2. Brice Dessert
After a strong showing at the Adidas EuroCamp in Treviso, speculation about Dessert making the jump to the college level began to rise.
A lengthy, physical big man from France, Dessert appears to be the Jayhawks’ top big man option.
Without a true backup behind Flory Bidunga, KU continues to prioritize a second-string big.
Kansas is Dessert’s most likely destination if he is cleared for the NCAA, but he faces significant eligibility hurdles since he played professional basketball in France.
1. Camron McDowell
Following two seasons at Division II Northwestern Oklahoma State, the former Georgia and Jacksonville State guard is looking to finish his career at the Division I level.
The prolific left-handed scorer averaged 27.3 points last year, the second-highest mark in all of Division II.
McDowell surprisingly emerged as a Kansas target over the weekend when he was hosted on an official visit in Lawrence.
Considering he is the only available player who has publicly visited KU’s campus, McDowell is likely the coaching staff’s top target moving forward.