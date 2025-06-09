Top Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target Visiting Blue Blood Program
Bill Self is looking to make Kansas Jayhawks history by adding No. 1 overall prospects in consecutive recruiting classes.
However, he and KU will have to fend off several premier programs for Tyran Stokes, the top-ranked player in the 2026 class.
According to multiple sources, Stokes was in Lexington on Sunday for an official visit to Kentucky's campus.
The high-flying 6-foot-7 forward made his third official visit to date, the others being at Louisville in October 2024 and Kansas in April 2025.
Although Stokes was initially slated to visit UK from May 15-17, he postponed the trip. It was unknown whether he would reschedule it to another date, but he wound up visiting a few weeks later.
An incoming senior at Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks (CA), Stokes is known for his powerful dunks and NBA-caliber athleticism.
The Louisville native is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall player in the 2026 class by 247 Sports and the No. 2 overall player by On3.
As a junior, he averaged 21.0 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game.
During this spring and summer, Stokes is playing for the Oakland Soldiers in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League.
Other schools expecting a visit from Stokes in the near future include Gonzaga, Arkansas, and Oregon.
Despite rumors of him reclassifying to the 2025 class, Stokes has made it clear that he does not plan to move up a year and will play college ball in the 2026-27 season.
Given that Stokes is still weighing his options, a commitment likely won’t come for a few more months.