Trent Perry Decision Day: Where a Recruiting Insider Projects He Will Commit
Kansas basketball could land yet another commitment to its 2026 recruiting class today.
4-star wing Trent Perry will be announcing his college decision on Wednesday, Oct. 1, choosing between Kansas, Maryland, and TCU.
All three schools have hosted him on official visits, and it remains anyone's race. However, a respected college basketball insider recently placed a crystal ball in KU's favor.
Insider Projects Trent Perry to Kansas
Earlier this week, InsideMDSports insider Jeff Ermann logged a prediction with a confidence level of 6 on 247 Sports, signaling he believes Perry will commit to the Jayhawks. He has been correct on his picks about two-thirds of the time throughout the years, hitting on 329-of-489 (67.28%) crystal ball picks.
Perry is a 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard/forward with a 7-foot-1 wingspan who prides himself on strong defense. He is ranked as the No. 120 overall player in 247 Sports' 2026 recruiting rankings.
Despite his size, he is effective on the offensive glass and can score at the rim as a cutter or on putbacks. He still has a lot of work to do as a free throw and 3-point shooter.
"They say they want to see me develop my shot and my handle and I agree with that completely," Perry once said in an interview with college basketball insider Eric Bossi. "I'm excited to see the atmosphere because I know that Kansas is up there with all the great schools so I'm really excited to see that and all of the things they have that could help me develop and get to the next level."
While he might not be on the same tier as 5-star phenom Taylen Kinney, who pledged to the Jayhawks last Sunday, he would still be a major addition to KU's freshman class.
Perry currently competes at Link Academy, the same prep program that fellow recruiting target and top big man Ethan Taylor attends. With Taylor's Kansas City roots, both he and Perry could realistically end up in Lawrence.
Another player firmly on the Jayhawks' radar is big man Davion Adkins, a 6-foot-9 center from Prolific Prep who will be announcing his commitment this Sunday. Adkins ranks among the top bigs in the 2026 class and could be another huge get for Self and Co. in the coming days.
While crystal ball predictions don't guarantee a commitment, Ermann's pick carries weight, especially given that it comes from an insider tied to one of the schools in Perry's final three. Keep an eye out for Perry's decision in a few hours.