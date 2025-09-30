Kansas Basketball Recruiting Target Trent Perry Announcing This Week
The recruiting trail continues to heat up for Bill Self and the Kansas basketball program. Another highly touted player will be making his college decision this week, just days after KU landed 5-star phenom Taylen Kinney to the 2026 recruiting class.
On Wednesday, Oct. 1, Link Academy (MO) standout Trent Perry will be making his recruiting choice between Maryland, Kansas, and TCU.
A consensus 4-star prospect, Perry is ranked the No. 120 player in 247 Sports' 2026 rankings, as well as the No. 39 overall small forward and the No. 6 player in Missouri. He was offered by the program in August and took an official visit to KU the weekend of Sept. 12.
At 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Perry is a talented wing with a unique skill set. Despite being slightly undersized, he excels on the offensive glass and prides himself on being a strong defender.
With his elite 7-foot-1 wingspan, he can score on putbacks and is continuing to work on his 3-point shooting. He fits the mold of the ideal bench player in a Self system.
"They say they want to see me develop my shot and my handle and I agree with that completely," Perry previously said to 247 Sports insider Eric Bossi. "I'm excited to see the atmosphere because I know that Kansas is up there with all the great schools so I'm really excited to see that and all of the things they have that could help me develop and get to the next level."
He is originally from Frisco, Texas, making his connection to TCU strong, but the Jayhawks do appear to be in a good position here.
On the Nike EYBL circuit, he competes for MoKan Elite, where he averaged 8.3 points and 4.6 rebounds this summer.
That is the same club program that produced KU legends like Christian Braun and Ochai Agbaji, who went from low-rated high school recruits to Jayhawk greats, so the hope is that Perry can eventually be one of those guys as well.
Maryland and TCU have both brought him in for visits in past months, meaning this could still be any school's race. However, it is an exciting week for KU fans on the recruiting trail now that Kinney has committed and big-time targets like Perry and Davion Adkins will be announcing in the coming days.
Perry's decision will be streamed live on the CBS Sports College Basketball Channel at 2:30 p.m. CT.