Tyran Stokes Debut: Kansas Freshman Stars in First Collegiate Action

The Kansas basketball team kicked off the 2026-27 campaign Monday night and started things off on a good note with a 30-point blowout win over Fordham. While the Jayhawks were sloppy at times and coughed up 17 turnovers, they showcased their deep and talented roster.

All eyes were on KU freshman Tyran Stokes yesterday for his first regular-season collegiate action. Fans had gotten a glimpse of him during the squad's three-game exhibition slate in the preseason, where Stokes capped off the stretch with a 27-point outing in the loss to Duke.



Although Stokes' performance yesterday was nothing to write home about, it was easy to see why scouts view him as the potential top pick in next year's NBA Draft. His sheer strength and skill were too much for the Rams to overcome.

His final line consisted of 15 points, seven rebounds, and one assist on an efficient 5-for-7 shooting. He struggled from the free-throw line, missing three chances from the charity stripe, but did an excellent job getting to the basket and drawing contact.

Nov 2, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard Tyran Stokes (4) dribbles the ball as Fordham Rams forward Abass Bodija (0) defends during the second half of the game at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the preseason, there were many instances where Stokes' occasional recklessness became a concern. He can get careless with the ball and turn it over often despite his exceptional playmaking, and many evaluators have questioned his maturity coming out of high school with his outspoken personality.

Those criticisms will linger until Stokes proves his skeptics wrong, but it's hard not to get excited about his potential as a player. He is an all-around star who can make an impact in just about every facet of the game.

One area where Stokes has excelled is getting to the line. He took 38 free throws across the three exhibition contests, an average of nearly 13 per game. Opposing defenses have no choice but to foul him when he comes barreling down to the paint at his size.

Tyran Stokes In season Debut vs Fordham



15 PTS (5-7 FG, 1-3 3PT, 4-7 FTs)

7 REBS

1 AST

1 BLK



What did we see here in his debut? #1 LOCK??? pic.twitter.com/zJPz5QgzeE — Frankie Vision (@Frankie_Vision) November 3, 2026

Even when Stokes isn't lighting up the box score, his influence is felt tremendously on the floor. He had a team-best +18 plus-minus at the end of the first half, and it really didn't seem as though he was playing his best basketball. His presence alone is enough for other teams to account for, allowing KU's other playmakers to shine.



It's always hard to gather meaningful takeaways when a school like KU takes on a lower-tier mid-major, but there is enough game film on Stokes now to recognize how special he could be. If he continues to perform at this level, he's going to be in National Player of the Year conversations by the end of the season.

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