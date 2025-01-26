WATCH: Dajuan Harris Jr. Sparks Kansas Basketball with Incredible First Half
Dajuan Harris Jr. is doing it all in the first half, as the Kansas Jayhawks lead the Houston Cougars by seven points at halftime in a crucial top 15 matchup at Allen Fieldhouse.
To compliment his eight points, Harris Jr. has been distributing the ball effectively in the first half by going over his season average of 5.4 assists per game with a team high seven assists.
Harris Jr. also hit two big threes for the Jayhawks in the first half including one that put Kansas up eight with 5:45 remaining.
Harris Jr. will look to make a statement in the second half as he chases a double-double for the Jayhawks as he would go above his season average of 9.7 points and 5.4 assists per game.
The Jayhawks' big man, Hunter Dickinson, continues to lead the march for Kansas as he leads all scorers at the half with 12 points.
As for the Cougars, Mylik Wilson leads the team with nine points, shooting 4-4 in the first half after coming of the bench.
The Jayhawks will rely on Harris Jr. and Dickinson to maintain their momentum, while Houston seeks to close the gap with contributions from Wilson and their deep bench.