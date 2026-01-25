What Kansas HC Bill Self Said After Jayhawks’ Dominated K-State

Kansas basketball picked up a dominant victory over its in-state rival, Kansas State, on Saturday night. The Jayhawks outscored the Wildcats by 22 points in the second half and closed the game on an emphatic 27-7 run to silence the Bramlage Coliseum crowd.



Following the victory, Hall of Fame head coach Bill Self returned to the podium after missing one game and spoke with the media. He touched on several topics after the win, including an update on Darryn Peterson's injury status.

What Bill Self Said After Kansas Defeated K-State

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self does a halftime interview during the game against Baylor Bears inside Allen Fieldhouse on Jan. 16, 2026. | Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On ending the three-game losing streak in Manhattan:

"Well, three years ago, we actually had a great game. I don't know if you remember, I called timeout right before Jalen Wilson threw in a 3 to win the game and it ended up costing us the game. And then the last two years, they just whipped our butts, but it was good. We talked about it a lot. It's hard for in-state rivalries to mean as much to the players in today's world than it did in the past and so, we tried to make sure our guys understood what an important game it was to many people around here."

On Melvin Council Jr.'s double-double:

"I thought he was great. You can make the case he's the best player on the floor. Twelve dimes and one turnover and plays 38 minutes. And he did a good job on PJ [Haggerty] when he was matched up on him. I thought he was terrific."

On Elmarko Jackson's breakout performance:

"He had 19 points on seven shots, made all his free throws. He was great. And then he made those two big threes in the second half when we had shot the ball miserably from beyond the arc, and then he made those two big threes. So, he was great. Everybody, you know, [Jamari] missed wide-open looks that I feel like he can make two out of five almost every night. Jayden didn't get a chance to do much, but he was effective when he was in there, but the five guys that were our main players, production-wise, I thought they all played great. We haven't had that where we had everybody playing well, like we did tonight, especially late."

On the team's second half defensive adjustments:

"I think they missed some of the same shots they made the first half, and I think we rebounded the ball a lot better, obviously. And then, the last eight minutes or so, we tried to stay on traps, even when we were switching on PJ just to try to get it out of his hands. He still got fouled, but I thought we did a better job on him, even though, first half, we did a great job on him. It was Kostić that killed us."

On Darryn Peterson's injury status for BYU:

"I think he'll play. I don't know for a fact, I'm not a doctor, but I think he'll play. That game will obviously mean a lot to a lot of people. They're terrific, and GameDay will make it extra hype, so I don't see any reason that he couldn't play. If he played today, he would have been ineffective, because he couldn't have pushed off today."

On if Self was more animated on the sidelines following his one-game absence:

"No, I was excited because I thought we played the way we're supposed to play. I thought we shared the ball, I thought we were great in late clock. And it's nice to see the guys actually playing the way that you envision them playing, and we haven't done it consistently at all. So, that was more of it, and I'll be honest with you, this is a big game to me personally, because it's an in-state game. And I told our players. I said, 'Hell, you're gonna be here one year. You leave here and nobody talks about it, at least in your world. I gotta live here.' So, I don't know if I was more animated but I was probably more excited to see us play that well than I normally am."