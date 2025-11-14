Where CBS Sports Places Kansas Basketball in its Early Top 25 Rankings
The Kansas Jayhawks dropped all the way down to No. 25 in the AP Poll when Monday's edition came out following last week's loss to North Carolina. KU has since gotten back in the win column with a victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and is looking to build a streak against Princeton before heading to play Duke in the Champions Classic.
On Wednesday, CBS Sports analyst Gary Parrish released his updated top 25 college basketball rankings for the season. Parrish has the Jayhawks slightly above where the AP voters have them, though it isn’t too big a difference.
CBS Sports' Top 25 College Basketball Rankings (Nov. 13)
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. BYU
4. UConn
5. Arizona
6. Florida
7. Michigan
8. Duke Michigan
9. Alabama
10. Louisville
11. St. John's
12. UCLA
13. Illinois
14. Iowa State
15. Gonzaga
16. Texas Tech
17. Kentucky
18. Michigan State
19. Oregon
20. Arkansas
21. North Carolina
22. Kansas
23. Tennessee
24. Auburn
25. Wisconsin
This ranking is not very surprising, as the Jayhawks had many of their flaws exposed in the UNC loss. They were outscored by 21 points in the second half and couldn't get anything going once the Tar Heels figured out how to contain Darryn Peterson.
Many analysts were skeptical of KU heading into the season after Bill Self's squad had back-to-back disappointing finishes the past two years. However, the program boasts a brand-new roster with several contributors still figuring out their roles.
The only player who appeared in a game with the Jayhawks last season was starting center Flory Bidunga, who has made massive strides this year on both ends of the floor.
Others who have impressed early include St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr., redshirt freshman Bryson Tiller, and Illinois transfer Tre White, though their best basketball is still ahead of them.
It is clear that this Kansas team isn't ready to compete for a national title yet. However, it is absolutely capable of finishing toward the top of the Big 12 standings and potentially making a deep run in March if everything comes together.
KU will have plenty of chances to boost its ranking with marquee nonconference games against Duke, UConn, Missouri, and NC State between now and the next month and a half. Until then, the Jayhawks are going to remain on the verge of being unranked unless they can pull off a big win that gets the national hype back around them.