Where Kansas Basketball Ranks in Field of 68’s Preseason Top 25
The Kansas basketball season is finally approaching, with just a little over a month until Late Night in the Phog and KU’s season-opening exhibition against Louisville.
Head coach Bill Self has finalized his roster and will be coaching a talented squad led by young stars and experienced college veterans.
Analysts are beginning to put out their preseason rankings again. Recently, the Field of 68, a podcast hosted by Jeff Goodman, Rob Douster, and other college basketball insiders, released its preseason top 25.
It has the Jayhawks ranked No. 16 in the country, trailing other Big 12 schools such as Houston (No. 2), Texas Tech (No. 9), and BYU (No. 11).
Field of 68 Preseason Top 25
1. Purdue
2. Houston
3. Florida
4. UConn
5. Duke
6. Louisville
7. Kentucky
8. St. John's
9. Texas Tech
10. Michigan
11. BYU
12. Arkansas
13. UCLA
14. Alabama
15. Auburn
16. Kansas
17. Arizona
18. Iowa State
19. Illinois
20. NC State
21. Wisconsin
22. Tennessee
23. Creighton
24. Gonzaga
25. North Carolina
Kansas On SI’s Take
This ranking is consistent with where other outlets are placing the Jayhawks.
KU is expected to let star freshman Darryn Peterson run the show in his first year in Lawrence. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft has drawn incredible praise from Coach Self and is viewed as one of the most skilled players to ever come through Lawrence.
Alongside Peterson is returning center Flory Bidunga, who entered his name into the transfer portal this offseason but ultimately returned to the program. He is a high-flying, shot-blocking big man who will form a dynamic duo with Peterson.
Self also added key complementary pieces in the offseason, including Loyola Chicago transfer Jayden Dawson, St. Bonaventure transfer Melvin Council Jr., and Illinois transfer Tre White. All of these additions offer defense and gritty play to strengthen Peterson’s supporting cast.
MORE: ESPN Analyst Weighs in on Darryn Peterson vs. AJ Dybantsa Debate
After entering the past two campaigns ranked No. 1 in the preseason, analysts are more cautious with the Jayhawks heading into 2025–26. Questions have arisen about whether Self can still succeed in the new NIL and transfer portal era after striking out on several additions in recent years.
However, landing a generational prospect and projected All-American candidate in Peterson gives KU a legitimate chance to return to dominance in the conference.
For now, we feel a mid-tier spot in the top 25 feels fair. The Jayhawks still have a lot to prove before they can be considered among the top 10 schools.
Ultimately, their success will depend on how effective Peterson is from the jump and whether his teammates can rise to the occasion.