2026 Kansas Football Schedule Not a Favorable One for the Jayhawks

The 2026 Kansas football schedule was released on Monday featuring a competitive non-conference and conference slate for the Jayhawks this fall.

The schedule was announced by KU on social media with a creative video featuring a trio of junior Jayhawk fans.

KU will play a total of five games on the road and six games at home at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium – which will be under partial construction during the season as Phase II of the Gateway District project continues – including a Sept. 12 matchup versus rival Missouri in what will be the 124th edition of the long-standing Border War/Showdown.

The Jayhawks will also play overseas for the first time in program history when they travel to London to face the Arizona State Sun Devils on Sept. 19 as part of the Union Jack Classic inside the iconic Wembley Stadium in London. The contest will be the first college football game ever played at Wembley.

Despite several exciting matchups, the schedule is not very favorable for KU next season.

Missouri and London

The game in London was always going to be a challenge because of the time zone adjustment, the national spotlight, and lack of a home crowd.

But having to play that game after what will likely be a high-intensity, emotional game against Missouri just seven days prior only makes it that much more challenging – especially considering Missouri will likely be one of KU’s toughest opponents all season.

That could also make the Missouri game more at risk of a loss because KU’s players may have their mind on the big London trip.

Not to mention, it puts Jayhawk fans in a tough spot having to choose whether to attend the Missouri game or leave the U.S. early to enjoy London before the game a week later.

No rest for the weary

Kansas also has the misfortune of having to play nine consecutive games following their trip to London. With their only bye week coming in week four when they get back from overseas, the Jayhawks are left with no breaks from Oct. 3 until the end of the regular season on Nov. 28.

The Jayhawks are also one of only four Big 12 teams who have to play back-to-back conference road games and face two home teams coming off their bye. Those two opponents coming off their bye are TCU (Oct. 31) and Kansas State (Oct. 17) – the latter of whom has won 17 straight over the Jayhawks dating back to 2009.

K-State and their fans always get up for that game. And with it being the first Sunflower Showdown of the Collin Klein era, in Manhattan, and with the Wildcats getting a bye the week before, that could end up being a disaster for the Jayhawks.

TCU getting a bye week before hosting KU gives the Horned Frogs a leg up too as they have not lost to the Jayhawks at home since 1996.

Overall, it’s a tough draw for a Kansas team that desperately needs to bounce back from two consecutive disappointing seasons without a postseason appearance.