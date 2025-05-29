4-Star Kansas Football Recruiting Target Jayden McGregory Sets Decision Date
The Kansas Jayhawks have made the final list for one of the top defensive high school football prospects in the 2026 class who plans to announce his college destination in just a few weeks' time.
Four-star safety Jayden McGregory from Des Moines, Iowa, will make his college selection on July 7 as he chooses between KU, Missouri, Minnesota, and Louisville. Standing at 6-foot-2, McGregory is rated as fourth best player in Iowa and the No. 396 player nationally, according to 247Sports.
In addition to the offers received from his list of finalists, McGregory also holds offers from some of the best programs in the country, including Georgia, Michigan, Tennessee, and others.
As a junior this past year at Valley High School, he earned First Team All-State honors after allowing just two receptions all season. He also racked up 20 tackles, 13 pass breakups, and grabbed 3 interceptions – returning one for a touchdown.
The Jayhawks are slated to receive an official visit from McGregory on June 13 when head coach Lance Leipold and his staff will hope to make a good pitch before he announces. McGregory is also scheduled to visit Minnesota on May 30, Missouri on June 6, and Louisville on June 20.
Securing a commitment from a gifted player like McGregory would be another big recruiting win for this KU staff as they look to add to their potentially historic 2026 class.