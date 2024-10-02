Big 12 Defensive Player of the Month: Who Represents Kansas?
The Kansas defense hasn't been all bad. It hasn't been great, rather middling instead, much like last year.
However, the Jayhawks D hasn't been 1-4 bad, signaling bigger issues on the other side of the ball. And the defensive backfield, in particular, has been a magnet for NFL scouts who believe two KU DBs will be drafted next April.
Who was Kansas' Defensive MVP of the opening month, and how does that Jayhawk measure up compared to the other top players in the Big 12 Conference?
Arizona: LB Jacob Manu
CB Tacario Davis is the best NFL prospect in Tucson, but no one matches Manu's production.
Arizona State: S Myles Rowser
"Ghost" has 37 tackles and is like having an additional linebacker in run defense.
Baylor: LB Keaton Thomas
JUCO star has quickly acclimated to the Big 12, making 43 stops through five games.
BYU: LB Harrison Taggart
Taggart not only leads the Cougars in tackles but he's also been a factor in pass defense as well.
Cincinnati: S Derrick Canteen
Canteen is second on the team in tackles, and no Bearcat has been better at defending the pass.
Colorado: CB Travis Hunter
The Buffs' best offensive playmaker is also one of the stickiest cover corners in the country.
Houston: S A.J. Haulcy
One of the nation's overlooked safeties, Haulcy has 33 stops and a Coog-high four pass breakups.
Iowa State: S Jeremiah Cooper
Reigning All-Big 12 DB is once again playing at an all-star level in Ames.
Kansas: CB Mello Dotson
Lawrence is home to one of the better corner tandems in America. The average fan may not know it, but NFL scouts most defintely do. Cobee Bryant and Dotson are both next-level corners, with the latter leading the team with 27 tackles and three picks, including his third career pick-six.
Kansas State: LB Austin Romaine
Romaine is one of the most complete linebackers in the country, with 34 tackles and a couple of sacks.
Oklahoma State: S Trey Rucker
Rucker is having a monster, All-American start, leading the Big 12 with 63 tackles and a pair of picks.
TCU: LB Namdi Obiazor
Obiazor is a downhill run defender who can generate backfield heat from the second level.
Texas Tech: LB Ben Roberts
Roberts is building on a strong debut season in Lubbock with 40 tackles, four TFLs, and three forced fumbles.
UCF: DT Ricky Barber
Forget the stats... Barber is one of the Big 12's top interior run stuffer.
Utah: ED Van Fillinger
Fillinger is having a breakout start to his senior year and leads the league with 5.5 sacks.
West Virginia: ED T.J. Jackson
The 'Neers have won a portal prize with Jackson has a Big 12-best 8.5 tackles for loss in just four games.
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
