Big 12 Defensive Player of the Month: Who Represents Kansas?

Who was each Big 12 school's Defensive MVP for September? Rich Cirminiello's list contains a Kansas DB who is firmly on the radar of NFL scouts.

Aug 29, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) returns an interception for a touchdown during the first half against the Lindenwood Lions at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
The Kansas defense hasn't been all bad. It hasn't been great, rather middling instead, much like last year.

However, the Jayhawks D hasn't been 1-4 bad, signaling bigger issues on the other side of the ball. And the defensive backfield, in particular, has been a magnet for NFL scouts who believe two KU DBs will be drafted next April.

Who was Kansas' Defensive MVP of the opening month, and how does that Jayhawk measure up compared to the other top players in the Big 12 Conference?

Arizona: LB Jacob Manu

CB Tacario Davis is the best NFL prospect in Tucson, but no one matches Manu's production.

Arizona State: S Myles Rowser

"Ghost" has 37 tackles and is like having an additional linebacker in run defense.

Baylor: LB Keaton Thomas

JUCO star has quickly acclimated to the Big 12, making 43 stops through five games.

BYU: LB Harrison Taggart

Taggart not only leads the Cougars in tackles but he's also been a factor in pass defense as well.

Cincinnati: S Derrick Canteen

Canteen is second on the team in tackles, and no Bearcat has been better at defending the pass.

Colorado: CB Travis Hunter

The Buffs' best offensive playmaker is also one of the stickiest cover corners in the country.

Houston: S A.J. Haulcy

One of the nation's overlooked safeties, Haulcy has 33 stops and a Coog-high four pass breakups.

Iowa State: S Jeremiah Cooper

Reigning All-Big 12 DB is once again playing at an all-star level in Ames.

Kansas: CB Mello Dotson

Lawrence is home to one of the better corner tandems in America. The average fan may not know it, but NFL scouts most defintely do. Cobee Bryant and Dotson are both next-level corners, with the latter leading the team with 27 tackles and three picks, including his third career pick-six.

Kansas State: LB Austin Romaine

Romaine is one of the most complete linebackers in the country, with 34 tackles and a couple of sacks.

Oklahoma State: S Trey Rucker

Rucker is having a monster, All-American start, leading the Big 12 with 63 tackles and a pair of picks.

TCU: LB Namdi Obiazor

Obiazor is a downhill run defender who can generate backfield heat from the second level.

Texas Tech: LB Ben Roberts

Roberts is building on a strong debut season in Lubbock with 40 tackles, four TFLs, and three forced fumbles.

UCF: DT Ricky Barber

Forget the stats... Barber is one of the Big 12's top interior run stuffer.

Utah: ED Van Fillinger

Fillinger is having a breakout start to his senior year and leads the league with 5.5 sacks.

West Virginia: ED T.J. Jackson

The 'Neers have won a portal prize with Jackson has a Big 12-best 8.5 tackles for loss in just four games.

