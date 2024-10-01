KANSAS

Big 12 Football Offensive Players of the Month: Who Represents Kansas?

With September over, Rich Cirminiello presents the Offensive Player of the Month for each Big 12 team, including a mainstay from the Kansas backfield.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 13, 2024; Kansas City, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) hands off to running back Devin Neal (4) during the second half against the UNLV Rebels at Children's Mercy Park. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Is Kansas missing offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki, now the OC at Penn State? Big time.

All of the key offensive metrics are down, from points to yards per play. The only thing that seems to be up, year-over-year, is turnovers. Only Houston has had a more inconsistent attack than Kansas among Big 12 schools. It's a big reason the Jayhawks will take a four-game losing streak to Tempe this weekend.

However, just because KU is struggling on offense doesn't mean no one is making plays. One Jayhawk, in particular, has been a staple for the past three seasons.

Every Big 12 Team's Offensive Player of September

Arizona: WR Tetairoa McMillan

McMillan has first-round tools, though he's been kept out of the end zone for three straight games.

Arizona State: RB Cam Skattebo

One of the league's most versatile players has five TDs, including two in each of the last two games.

Baylor: QB Sawyer Robertson

Despite missing the Utah game, the versatile Robertson has accounted for nine touchdowns.

BYU: QB Jake Retzlaff

Retzlaff has to eliminate turnovers, but he leads the team in rushing and has thrown 11 TD passes.

Cincinnati: QB Brendan Sorsby

Indiana transfer has been a pleasant surprise, throwing for a career-best 426 yards and four TDs last week.

Colorado: WR Travis Hunter

Two-way Hunter leads the Big 12 with 46 receptions and six TD grabs.

Houston: RB Stacy Sneed

Tough call here since no one has stood out for an offense that's been shut out in consecutive games.

Iowa State: WR Jayden Higgins

Higgins leads one of the league's more collaborative offenses with 25 catches and four TDs.

Kansas: RB Devin Neal

Neal is the back you can set your watch to. He's a model of consistency and he's on track to rush for more than 1,000 yards for a third consecutive season.

Kansas State: QB Avery Johnson

RB DJ Giddens has a case here as well, but Johnson is special, especially when he gets out in space.

Oklahoma State: WR De'Zhaun Stribling

Stribling has been the big-play guy in a year that the O-line has been unable to spring RB Ollie Gordon II.

TCU: WR Jack Bech

Bech has been a breakout star this fall, leading the Big 12 in receiving yards (647) and TD catches (6).

Texas Tech: RB Tahj Brooks

Handful of good contenders in Lubbock, but Brooks remains the bell cow.

UCF: RB RJ Harvey

Severely underrated across the nation, Harvey is tied for second in the FBS with 10 touchdowns.

Utah: RB Micah Bernard

Bernard has become the offensive focal point since QB Cam Rising went down in Week 2.

West Virginia: OT Wyatt Millum

Millum continues to show why he's one of the top offensive tackles in the Big 12, if not the country.

