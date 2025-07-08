KANSAS

Big 12 Media Days 2025: How to Watch, Time, Players Attending

Big 12 Media Days begin on July 8 and last until July 9. Here's everything you need to know ahead of the two-day event.

Joshua Schulman

Jul 9, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark speaks to the media during the Big 12 Media Days at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images
Big 12 Media Days are approaching. This is all the information you should know heading into the two-day event.

How to Watch 2025 Big 12 Media Days

Big 12 Media Days will be aired on ESPN+ and ESPNU both days, with select portions hosted by ESPN2.

What Time Are Big 12 Media Days?

Big 12 Media Days start at 9:30 a.m. CT and last until 2 p.m. CT on both July 8 and 9.

Eight schools will field questions from the media on Tuesday, while the other eight will do so on Wednesday. Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks take the podium on the second day of the event.

Players Representing Each School at Big 12 Media Days

Arizona
Noah Fifita
Rhino Tapa'atoutai
Tre Smith
Treydan Stukes
Dalton Johnson
Genesis Smith

Arizona State
Sam Leavitt
Jordyn Tyson
Ben Coleman
C.J. Fite
Clayton Smith
Xavion Alford

Baylor
Sawyer Robertson
Josh Cameron
Omar Aigbedion
Jackie Marshall
Keaton Thomas
Devyn Bobby 

BYU
LJ Martin
Chase Roberts
Jack Kelly
Isaiah Glasker
Keanu Tanuvasa

UCF
Myles Montgomery
Paul Rubelt
Nyjalik Kelly
Keli Lawson

Cincinnati
Brendan Sorsby
Joe Royer
Gavin Gerhardt
Dontay Corleone 

Colorado
Julian Lewis
Kaidon Salter
Jordan Seaton
DJ McKinney
Alejandro Mata

Houston
Mekhi Mews
Stephon Johnson
Carlos Allen Jr.
Latrell McCutchin Sr.

Iowa State
Rocco Becht
Tyler Miller
Domonique Orange
Jeremiah Cooper 
Jontez Williams

Kansas
Jalon Daniels
Bryce Foster
Dean Miller
D.J. Withers

Kansas State
Avery Johnson
Taylor Poitier
Cody Stufflebean
Des Purnell
VJ Payne

Oklahoma State
Josh Ford
Iman Oates
Cam Smith

Texas Tech
Behren Morton
Caleb Douglas
Romello Height
Lee Hunter
Jacob Rodriguez
Cole Wisniewski

TCU
Josh Hoover
Eric McAlister
Coltin Deery
Devean Deal
Namdi Obiazor
Bud Clark

Utah
Devon Dampier
Spencer Fano
Smith Snowden
Lander Barton

West Virginia
Jaden Bray
Landen Livingston
Edward Vesterinen

