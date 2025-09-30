Daniel Hishaw Jr. Update: No Return Timeline for Kansas Running Back
Kansas football dealt with a number of injuries early in nonconference play, but Lance Leipold's Jayhawks have gradually welcomed back several key players in recent weeks.
But they were still somewhat short-handed in last week's grueling 37-34 loss to Cincinnati, as starting running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was unavailable.
The redshirt senior exited in the first quarter of the West Virginia game the week prior and was ruled out against the Bearcats. While the regular season is nearly halfway complete, Leipold said in his Monday press conference that there is still no timetable for Hishaw's return.
"It's slightly different than what he's had before," Leipold said today. "It's not a recurrence from that. Something that had slowed him earlier this year and is now kind of magnified itself. Not really sure of a timeline there yet right now."
This is a significant blow for a Kansas rushing attack that has already been struggling. Hishaw was in the midst of a 35-carry, 178-yard season through the first three games of 2025.
Although he was averaging a career-low 5.1 yards per carry, he entered the year as KU's projected starter and had proven himself in the past as Devin Neal's backup.
Leipold noted that this injury is unlike others Hishaw has dealt with previously, which possibly means that he could miss the majority of conference play.
Hishaw's injury history has already limited his career in Lawrence. He missed eight contests in 2022 after suffering a season-ending hip injury and missed four a year ago in 2024.
KU was well aware of his durability concerns, which is part of the reason why it added Iowa transfer Leshon Williams this offseason.
Williams has taken over the starting role in Hishaw's absence and has produced at a high level, totaling 232 yards from scrimmage and both a rushing and receiving touchdown in the two games his counterpart has been sidelined.
Still, the pair works better in tandem rather than one or the other. Until Hishaw returns, the Jayhawks' backfield will remain extremely limited with inexperienced backups like Johnny Thompson Jr. and Harry Stewart III next in line.
Given his injury history and the fact that this is his final season of eligibility, it is certainly possible that Hishaw may have played one of his last games in a crimson and blue uniform. Getting him back for games down the stretch will be crucial for the offense.