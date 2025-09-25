Leshon Williams Deserves More Snaps — Even at the Expense of Daniel Hishaw
One aspect of Kansas football's offense that was noticeably lacking early in the year was its usually dynamic rushing attack.
Although it was expected to take a hit after losing Devin Neal to graduation, the Jayhawks got off to a slow start on the ground in nonconference play. That changed in the Big 12 opener against West Virginia, where KU rushed for 242 yards on 41 attempts.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels added 69 yards on five carries, but Iowa transfer Leshon Williams was the star of the show. He recorded 19 carries for 129 yards and a touchdown, averaging 6.8 yards per attempt.
Williams, who suffered a hand/wrist injury in the season opener and was limited the following two weeks, finally had his breakout game as a Jayhawk. The performance was even more impressive considering it came without normal starter Daniel Hishaw Jr., who recorded two rushes before exiting the contest and being ruled out soon after.
Hishaw remains listed as KU's starter on the depth chart heading into the Cincinnati matchup, but it may be time for Lance Leipold to reconsider how his backfield's snaps are allocated.
Simply put, Hishaw has not looked like himself through the first few weeks. While he showed off his strength and tackle-breaking ability as Neal's backup in previous years, it hasn't been evident so far in 2025.
With his status uncertain after last week's injury, it is fair to question whether he should remain the Jayhawks' "starter."
Williams has already proven he can perform against top competition, rushing for a career-high 821 yards at Iowa in 2023. But Hishaw has never held a full-time starting role and is averaging a career-low 5.1 yards per attempt this season, a number that could continue to dip against stronger Big 12 defenses.
In the WVU game, Williams displayed that he can make plays in the open field with his speed, even contributing in the receiving game with a 39-yard touchdown catch from Daniels on a flawlessly executed play-call.
Hishaw clearly isn't a traditional bellcow back, which may be why the coaching staff felt the need to add another tailback in the offseason. He has struggled with injuries in the past and has not been effective on early downs.
Moving forward, KU's backfield should remain a committee, but fans shouldn't be surprised if Williams begins to lead the team in carries. He has earned more snaps and a bigger role in the Jayhawks' offense.