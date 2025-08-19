Daniel Hishaw Steps Into Leadership Role After Devin Neal's Departure
With Devin Neal’s departure to the NFL, that spot on the depth chart required an immediate replacement who could at least approach the consistency Neal showed over the last two seasons. But offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski never felt that pressure because of Daniel Hishaw Jr.
Hishaw is first in line to fill Neal's role as featured back. In 34 games with the Jayhawks, he has totaled nearly 1,500 yards and 19 touchdowns, making him a better replacement than anyone else on the roster.
He also understood he couldn’t be just another player in the backfield rotation. When asked about Neal’s absence and whether he felt a moment of realization about stepping up, Hishaw admitted the shift in his mindset without hesitation.
The senior running back acknowledged having that "click" moment where he recognized the need to become more vocal and take on greater leadership responsibilities. "Yeah, I definitely did have a click where I was like, okay, I got to step up more and be more vocal for sure," Hishaw said.
He added, “And that's what I did. I know it's just a good thing for everybody that's new in here and even people that's here now to just have that type of vibe and have another person that's been here for a long time, lead them and know what the coaches like and what we need to do and everything to be successful.”
With head coach Lance Leipold sitting in the driving seat, the Jayhawks are gradually heading to be true contenders for the Big 12 conference title. In that mission, Neal operated the backfield at his best for his coach before leaving. Especially in the last two seasons with over 1,200 rushing yards, he set the bar for future Kansas running backs.
When Neal declared for the NFL Draft, he left behind significant production and leadership. As the face of the program’s offense, he combined veteran presence with elite rushing ability. Replacing him won’t be easy for Hishaw.
Fortunately for Kansas, the program’s recent progress under Leipold has given offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski more options to fill Neal's void. He’s confident that Iowa transfer Leshon Williams will also play a key role in the backfield alongside Hishaw.
During Thursday’s weekly media day, Zebrowski said, “Daniel and Leshon. That’s our plan, which is a good plan.” Watching Neal over the last few seasons helped him understand how to manage Hishaw and Williams effectively.
The running back room will look different this season. Hishaw’s transition from role player to featured back brings a new style of leadership. If the transition translates in the field, then he could be one of the most important figures in Kansas’ 2025 campaign.