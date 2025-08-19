Kansas Football Reveals Three Team Captains for 2025 Season
As the Week 0 opener against Fresno State approaches, head coach Lance Leipold named the program’s three permanent team captains on Monday.
Two of the captains are returning players, while the third is a newcomer who has already earned the trust of the coaching staff.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels, center Bryce Foster, and Texas transfer defensive end Justice Finkley will serve as captains with a fourth rotating spot yet to be determined.
Daniels is a captain for the fourth time in his career as he enters his sixth year in Lawrence. The star quarterback was inconsistent throughout the 2024 season, but remains one of the most talented signal-callers in the Big 12.
If the California native stays healthy, he is capable of being the best passer in the conference and one of the most impactful players in college football.
Foster is the most NFL-ready talent on the roster and could be the best snapper in the nation this season.
The senior center was ranked the No. 134 overall player in Pro Football Focus’s 2026 Big Board, making him a potential Day 2 pick next April.
Additionally, he was an All-Big 12 Second Team selection last season and has continued to build a reputation as one of the most powerful and talented linemen in the nation.
With Daniels and Foster being the captains on the offensive end, Kansas will welcome a newcomer on the other side of the ball. The third captain, Justice Finkley, is the most surprising name on the list.
The Texas transfer defensive end is entering his first year in Lawrence, but coaches and teammates have praised him since he joined the program.
"You would think he's a fifth-year senior here, not coming here in January," positions coach Taiwo Onatolu said about Finkley earlier this month.
Although he has not yet played a game for the Jayhawks, Finkley has stood out as the most vocal leader on defense, which should have fans excited for his on-field play.
Meanwhile, a rotating fourth captain will join this group on a weekly basis on the defensive front. Other candidates include fellow pass-rusher Dean Miller or one of KU's other transfer additions, like Bangally Kamara or Lyrik Rawls.
Still, the trio of Daniels, Foster, and Finkley will serve as the consistent captains of the locker room for the 2025 season.
With the season opener just days away, Kansas has its leaders in place for what will hopefully be a bounce-back year for Leipold and the program.