Elite Prospect Gus Corsair Visiting Kansas Football for Season Opener
Another high-profile recruit will make his way to the renovated David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the Kansas Jayhawks’ season opener.
Class of 2027 offensive lineman Gus Corsair will be present in the crowd when KU takes on Fresno State on Aug. 23, making it even more important for the Jayhawks to put on a show for the fans.
Corsair is a rising junior at Hays High School in Kansas and one of the coaching staff’s top local priorities in the 2027 cycle. He was present at the annual Crimson and Blue BBQ in June and has made several unofficial visits to campus already.
The 6-foot-2 or 6-foot-3, 285-pound lineman is currently ranked No. 237 nationally in his class by 247 Sports.
He sits as the No. 13 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 2 overall player in the state of Kansas. Rivals rates him as the No. 300 overall player nationally and the No. 1 prospect in the state.
Corsair plays center and handles snapping duties at Hays, but projects well as a guard at the college level. With proper technique training, a transition inside would not be out of the question given his frame and footwork.
He is extremely powerful and moves well laterally for a player his size. His raw physical tools are what have made him one of the most sought-after offensive line prospects in the region.
Landing Corsair would be yet another in-state win for Lance Leipold and his staff. In the 2025 class, Kansas has already secured commitments from four of the top six players in the state (JJ Dunnigan, Kaden Snyder, Hunter Higgins, and Josh Galbreath).
If Corsair were to follow suit, it would further solidify KU's recruiting momentum inside state borders.
Leipold’s has dominated the local trail as of late, which has been a significant factor in the program's rebuild over the past several years.
Additionally, Corsair is not the only 4-star lineman expected to visit the program during opening weekend.
Dewey Young, an offensive line prospect from Kalamazoo Central High School in Michigan, will also make the trip to Lawrence.
The Jayhawks are set to kick off the 2025 season on against the Fresno State Bulldogs.
It will be the first full game played in the newly renovated stadium and should be a pivotal moment for the program on and off the field. Corsair being in that environment could certainly influence his eventual college decision.