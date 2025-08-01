Kansas Pays Tribute to Local High Schools in New Football Stadium
The Kansas football coaching staff under head coach Lance Leipold continues to show their dedication to building connections with high schools throughout the Sunflower State.
On Thursday, a new feature inside the revamped David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium was revealed that reflects that dedication.
In the main concourse sits a wall of helmets from the most recent state champions across the various divisions in Kansas high school football with the words “Champions are born in Kansas” displayed above them.
“Recruiting the state and recognizing the efforts of the high school programs, the high school coaches, and all those things are going to be important to us,” said Leipold.
Leipold also said the hope is that when the stadium is complete, it could be used to host state championship games and create a memorable environment for the high school players across Kansas.
It’s clear with this move and their stellar in-state recruiting class for 2026 that KU is prioritizing local recruiting in a way like they never have before.
Past KU coaching staffs were often criticized for not making the effort to build connections with high school coaches and players who often felt overlooked by the Jayhawks. The majority of the best players in the state would usually go play for K-State or somewhere out of state.
But efforts like the one they revealed in the new stadium this week should go a long way toward building upon those local connections and increasing KU’s chances of landing the state’s top talent for years to come.