Five Kansas Football Standouts in Week 4 Win Over West Virginia
The Kansas Jayhawks looked like a well-oiled machine on Saturday night, particularly on the defensive end. KU's defense stifled West Virginia, holding the Mountaineers in check all game and not allowing a touchdown until the backups entered late.
It was an all-around solid performance from Lance Leipold's group, but these five players stood out as the top performers of the night.
5. Syeed Gibbs
The Georgia Tech transfer had his best game as a Jayhawk to date, finishing with five solo tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass deflection that nearly went for a pick-6.
The coaching staff has been using him at the HAWK linebacker spot because of his strong tackling ability despite being listed as a cornerback. If Gibbs keeps this up, fans should expect to see more of him moving forward.
4. Dean Miller
Miller, KU's sack leader a season ago, had been limited by a fall camp injury and was on a snap count during nonconference play. But on Saturday, the coaching staff finally unleashed him.
He finished with seven tackles (three solo stops), 1.5 tackles for loss, and his first sack of the season.
Miller lived in WVU's backfield and made life miserable for quarterback Nicco Marchiol. It was the breakout game he desperately needed to re-establish his role as one of Kansas' top pass-rushers since Leroy Harris III began to receive some reps over him.
3. Trey Lathan
Facing his former team, the West Virginia transfer made sure to leave his mark. Lathan recorded three tackles, including a sack, and reeled in the first interception of his collegiate career, which he returned back for 32 yards.
He has been a pleasant surprise for the defense, and with the linebacking corps still battling injuries, his continued strong play is a major boost.
2. Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Henderson has been Jalon Daniels' top downfield target since transferring over from Alabama, posting 12 catches for 183 yards and two touchdowns through the first three games.
Against WVU, he added six more catches for 38 yards, but his biggest moment came on special teams with a 94-yard kickoff return touchdown to start the second half on a high note.
His breakaway speed finally showed on the return, and if he can keep contributing in that aspect while remaining a top receiver, his value will skyrocket.
1. Leshon Williams
When starting running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. left after the opening drive and did not return afterward, the Iowa transfer stepped in and delivered his first signature game as a Jayhawk.
Williams carried the ball 19 times for 129 rushing yards and broke off an electric 62-yard touchdown run. He also added a 39-yard touchdown reception from Daniels.
He is a much more elusive runner than Hishaw and could see more snaps moving forward, especially if Hishaw's health remains a concern. Williams was the star of the night.