What Kansas Is Getting in Buffalo Transfer Nik McMillan

Kansas football lost a lot of talent to graduation and the transfer portal this offseason, but the Jayhawks have picked up multiple skill position players since the portal opened. In addition to running backs Jalen Dupree and Yasin Willis, Lance Leipold's group added Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan on Thursday.



He became the first wide receiver to commit to KU as a transfer and gives the Jayhawks a clear top target to throw to in 2026. McMillan was a First Team All-MAC selection as a redshirt junior and has the potential to be a star in Lawrence.

Nik McMillan's Skill Set

McMillan had just 18 catches across his first three seasons at Buffalo, primarily due to a season-ending injury sustained early in the 2024 campaign. However, he broke out this past season, leading the MAC with 981 receiving yards and adding 62 receptions and three touchdowns.



Across the final six games of the season, McMillan recorded 105 or more yards in each contest. In comparison, KU totaled just three 100-yard receiving performances throughout all of 2025, which shows the type of difference-maker McMillan can be.

While he does not possess the lightning-quick speed Emmanuel Henderson Jr. had, McMillan is a bigger target whom quarterbacks can consistently rely on. He finished the season with 97 targets, the 33rd most in the FBS, and posted an average depth of target of 15.2 yards, ranking above the 75th percentile nationally.

McMillan averaged 15.8 yards per reception and generated only 243 yards after the catch, showing his ability to gain chunks of yardage through the air. He also posted a contested-catch rate of 63%, well above the national average of roughly 50% among receivers with similar usage.



The New York native is not an overwhelming physical presence at 6-foot-1, but he is a legitimate jump-ball receiver who thrives in contested situations. He may remind KU fans of former Jayhawk Lawrence Arnold, though without the same straight-line speed or height, while still possessing similar deep-threat traits.

How McMillan Fits With Cam Pickett

Nov 8, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks wide receiver Cam Pickett (7) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It has already been announced that Cam Pickett will finish out his collegiate career at Kansas, giving the Jayhawks an exciting one-two punch for Isaiah Marshall to throw to in 2026. McMillan primarily operates on the outside, while Pickett excels in the slot.



McMillan should become KU's primary target on deep balls and longer-developing routes, but Pickett gives the offense a reliable option on shorter concepts and screens when plays break down. McMillan is the type of receiver quarterbacks feel comfortable targeting when nothing else is available because of his ability to win jump balls against defensive backs.

Ultimately, offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski and associate head coach Andy Kotelnicki should be able to put both players in positions that maximize their respective skill sets.

