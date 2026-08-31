Three Instant Reactions to Kansas Football’s Week 1 Depth Chart

With the season opener against Long Island University only five days away, the Kansas football program released its Week 1 depth chart earlier today.

There aren't too many surprises on the list, and everything remains fluid before the Jayhawks' first real test arrives the following week against Missouri. However, the position listings provide some clarity on the question marks surrounding the team heading into the campaign.



After analyzing the depth chart in detail, here are three things that stood out to us.

KU has released its first depth chart of the season. pic.twitter.com/G7I7RRCYH4 — Henry Greenstein (@HenryGreenstein) August 31, 2026

3. No Clear Leader in the Backfield

Dylan Edwards, perhaps the most notable acquisition Kansas made this offseason, opens the year as a co-starter with Syracuse transfer Yasin Willis. Meanwhile, Jalen Dupree is the official RB3 in the backfield.

This doesn't come as a major twist, as Andy Kotelnicki is expected to employ both tailbacks a significant amount. Each of them were named to the Doak Walker Award Preseason Watch List earlier this month.



Although Willis may garner early-down work in rushing situations, Edwards is more of a big-play threat who excels in the receiving game. The coaching staff has even talked about certain formations where both players will be on the field at once, which will create tons of confusion for opposing defenses.

2. Secondary Prioritizing Returning Players Over Transfers

Jalen Todd had already been penciled in as Kansas' CB1, but Austin Alexander beat out former Ball State standout Roman Pearson in a tight position battle. Even after missing the spring while he rehabbed back from surgery and suffering a minor knee injury, Alexander was able to lock up the second spot on the boundary.



The biggest surprises lie in the safety room, where Taylor Davis is the No. 1 free safety and Corey Gordon and Mason Ellis are splitting strong safety reps.

Kansas cornerbacks junior Jalen Todd (1) and redshirt freshman Chris McCorkle (19), as well as redshirt sophomore safetey Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman (22), work on drills during practice at Kivisto Field inside David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Aug. 14, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I'm not too encouraged that a transfer from Georgia (Harris) wasn't even able to earn an "or" designation at a position of weakness last year. Ellis also looked questionable at times in 2025, which signals that Gordon may not be the star player he was envisioned to be when he came over from Louisville.

One newcomer who was able to secure a starting role is EJ Cannon, listed as the top option at the HAWK position. He'll primarily play as the nickel corner for the Jayhawks, while Iowa State transfer Khijohnn Cummings-Coleman will see more time as a nickel safety.

1. Offensive Line Position Battles Settled

The biggest development from today's depth chart release is the highly anticipated offensive line rotation. After Leipold teased the starting five for months, we finally know who will get the first crack at the job.

There were position battles at both guard spots, with Amir Herring winning the job at left guard and Tavake Tuikolovatu taking the right side. Texas transfer Connor Stroh is listed as Tuikolovatu's backup, meaning he'll have to work his way into a bigger part of the offense.



KU was testing Herring at center throughout fall camp, but Oklahoma State transfer Kasen Carpenter ultimately won the job, at least for now. Don't rule out DeAndre Harper from the rotation, either, as he can play both inside and outside and has shown plenty of promise this summer.

Calvin Clements, who graded out as the worst qualifying offensive tackle in the Big 12 in his first year as a starter, has a lot to clean up heading into his fourth year in Lawrence. He'll be starting on the outside opposite Nick Morrow, a transfer from Cal who is stepping into an immediate starting role.

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