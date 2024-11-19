Giant Topplers? Deion Sanders Shows Major Respect for Kansas Football
As Colorado gears up for a huge matchup against Kansas, Deion Sanders took time to offer praise for Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold and his team.
Sanders highlighted Kansas’ toughness, physicality, and ability to make plays on both offense and defense, acknowledging the challenges the Buffaloes will face.
“They’re tough, they’re physical, they play a consistent game. The quarterback gives you problems because he’s very versatile,” Sanders said on Tuesday. “The defense can take the ball away, interception-wise. They have not given up regardless of what their record may state. The last two weeks, they’ve knocked some people off their feet. It’s going to be a tremendous task for us.”
Sanders also recognized that playing in Kansas City will present a tough environment for the Buffaloes, admitting it won't be an easy task.
“We’re going to be in an environment that’s not conducive to us being successful there in Kansas City,” Sanders said.
Despite the challenges ahead, Sanders was full of admiration for Leipold’s ability to motivate his team, especially in difficult circumstances.
“My hats off to Coach, he’s done a wonderful job. And he will not allow those young men to give up, and that’s a blessing to him and his coaching staff.”
As the two teams prepare to face off, Sanders is well aware of the challenge Kansas presents, but his respect for Leipold and his team is clear.
The Buffaloes and Jayhawks will face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m CT.