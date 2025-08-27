How Kansas Football Can Use Wagner Game To Prepare for Missouri
The season-opening 31-7 victory against Fresno State in Week 0 was an impressive all-around performance by the Kansas Jayhawks. KU held the Bulldogs to just 216 total yards and seven points while its offense fired on all cylinders to start the year in the win column.
Now, momentum is high as Lance Leipold's group rounds out nonconference play over the next two weeks with a tune-up game against Wagner and then a tough road trip at Missouri.
It would take a miracle for Wagner to stop the Jayhawks from moving to 2-0 this week, which sets up a chance to enter Big 12 play undefeated. But even if Wagner is not the most formidable of opponents, this is far from a game to completely overlook with such an important matchup looming.
Kansas did not show off many complex looks in its season opener, and that likely will not change much against Wagner either.
This contest will give new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski another chance to evaluate what works and what does not, information he will use against a more physical and athletic Missouri defense.
Quarterback Jalon Daniels primarily excelled in the short passing game in the opener, but the coaching staff will probably want to let his arm open up more this week. Getting him in rhythm with downfield throws now could prevent him from entering Columbia without meaningful in-game reps in those situations.
The Jayhawks will also look to keep their best offensive weapons involved as the season progresses.
One of them is Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr., who caught three passes for 24 yards in Week 0 but was quiet after the first quarter. Even though his blazing speed flashed a couple of times, Wagner's porous defense presents an opportunity to see more of what he can do with the ball in his hands.
On the other side, new defensive coordinator DK McDonald kept things simple against Fresno, but this game allows him to test new looks.
All-Big 12 defensive end Dean Miller is expected to make his 2025 debut this Friday after missing time with an injury, and his return will give KU another weapon on the front four.
Even without him, Kansas racked up three sacks and two interceptions in the opener, with contributions from newcomers like Lyrik Rawls, Bangally Kamara, and Leroy Harris III.
Jayhawk fans should confidently expect a blowout victory over this FCS opponent, but the game still carries value. It will be a chance to watch new sets on both sides of the ball, as well as backups who could earn more playing time with strong performances.