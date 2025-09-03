How Is Kansas Football Preparing for the Border Showdown? Jim Zebrowski Weighs In
The Border Showdown is back, and Kansas offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski isn't pretending this is just another game. They last met in 2011, before Missouri bolted for the SEC. More than a decade passed, and now fans can finally see the Jayhawks face Missouri in a rivalry renewal.
Both teams enter 2025 with much to prove. Missouri is coming off a 10–3 season, including a win over Iowa in the Music City Bowl. Kansas, meanwhile, finished last year strong after a rocky start. They went 4–2 in their last six games and stunned three ranked opponents, which includes an upset win over No. 6 BYU.
With both rivals in good form, the crowd at Faurot Field can’t wait to see how the clash unfolds this Saturday. In the mix, Zebrowski's recent press conference revealed Jayhawks' preparation for what promises to be a physical test.
It all starts with Kansas respecting - and dealing with - Missouri's defensive front.
Zebrowski pulled no punches when evaluating the Tigers' defensive unit, calling their front seven "outstanding." He noted how they mirror the Jayhawks' own philosophy of getting pressure without constantly bringing extra rushers.
He's not overlooking anybody. The Tigers’ defense did a really good job last season. They're really sound and play really hard.
That front seven stands out immediately in this context, and Zebrowski knows his offensive line will have its hands full. The crowd noise factor looms large for a rivalry game like this, and Zebrowski's team has been simulating hostile environments in practice all week.
"The coaching staff does a really good job of making situations as hard as possible," Zebrowski explained. "So hopefully it won't be like that, but if it is, we're ready for it."
They have a continuity advantage heading into this Border Showdown. Zebrowski highlighted the importance of veterans like center Bryce Foster, who anchors the line, and quarterback Jalen Daniels, who leads the offense.
Foster brings that "calming experience" Zebrowski values, especially with younger players up front who need support in hostile territory. Having a signal-caller like Daniels, who's been through basically everything over six years, provides the kind of poise you can't teach.
Head coach Lance Leipold's approach to managing the emotional buildup has impressed Zebrowski. Rather than peaking on Tuesday or Wednesday, Leipold builds intensity toward Saturday's kickoff.
"He's always been great with that," Zebrowski noted, appreciating how his head coach prevents teams from "trying to win the game on Monday" when the actual battle doesn't start until game time.
Plus, his offensive philosophy for this game centers on balance and unpredictability. Everyone in the roster understands that getting stuck in obvious down-and-distance situations against the Tigers' front seven would be a death sentence.
So, the ultimate goal will be avoiding those brutal "third and nine to twelve" scenarios that put offenses in survival mode. It's all about keeping Missouri's defense guessing and never letting them pin their ears back.
However, the main challenge could be the recent injury-related changes to the depth chart.