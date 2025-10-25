How To Watch Kansas Football vs K-State Sunflower Showdown
The Kansas Jayhawks and K-State Wildcats are set for an early kickoff today in yet another rendition of the Sunflower Showdown.
Lance Leipold and KU are looking to end one of college football's most horrid losing streaks. Can they get it done today?
How to watch Kansas Jayhawks vs. K-State Wildcats
- Who: Kansas Jayhawks (4-3, 2-2 in Big 12) vs. Kansas State Wildcats (3-4, 2-2 in Big 12)
- What: Fifth conference game and eighth total game for both teams
- When: Saturday, Oct. 25 at 11 a.m. CT
- Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, Kansas
- TV/Streaming: TNT (To Watch on Computer or Phone, CLICK HERE). Game is also being streamed on HBO Max - the base subscription with ads is $10.99/month or $109.99/year.
- Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network (Click for Link).
- TV Announcers: J.B. Long (play-by-play), Mike Golic Jr. (color)
- Last Season: Kansas went 5-7 overall and finished 10th out of 16 teams in the Big 12 with a 4-5 conference record in coach in Lance Leipold's fourth season. Kansas missed bowl eligibility for the first time since 2021, Leipold's first year at the helm. K-State went 9-4 overall and finished eighth out of 16 Big 12 teams with a 5-4 conference record. The Wildcats were placed in the Rate Bowl and defeated Rutgers 44-41 in their postseason game.
- Series History: Kansas leads the all-time series 64-53-5, but the Wildcats have bridged that gap in recent year. They have defeated KU every year since 2008, marking a 16-game losing streak that the program just cannot seem to shake. However, the Jayhawks dominated the series until the late 1970s, which gave them some leeway for quite a while.
Meet the Coaches
- Chris Klieman, Kansas State: The 58-year-old Klieman has served as Kansas State's head coach since 2019. Before that, he led FCS powerhouse North Dakota State, where he won multiple national championships. Now in his seventh year with the Wildcats, Klieman has guided the program to five bowl games and two ranked finishes. His best season came in 2022, when K-State went 10-4 and defeated TCU in the Big 12 Championship game.
- Lance Leipold, Kansas: On the other side, Leipold has earned a reputation as one of college football's best program builders. He dominated at Wisconsin-Whitewater, then turned around the Buffalo program before taking over at Kansas in 2021 to replace Les Miles. Leipold inherited one of the worst programs in power football and led it to back-to-back bowl appearances in 2022 and 2023. This season, the Jayhawks are sitting at 4-3, but a win today could completely change the outlook of the campaign.
What to Know About K-State
Aside from the shortened 2020 season, this might be K-State's worst campaign under Chris Klieman. The Wildcats currently sit at 3-4 with bad losses to Army and Arizona, and they even nearly fell to FCS North Dakota earlier in the year. The defense has been a major concern, surrendering 27.0 points per game and struggling to stop just about anyone. The offense has shown some signs of life recently, putting up 34 points against UCF and Baylor, and 41 points in a win over TCU. Unfortunately for K-State, star running back Dylan Edwards will miss his second straight contest, leaving the Wildcats short-handed offensively. They will be led by quarterback Avery Johnson, a true dual-threat who has thrown for 1,561 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding 238 yards on the ground.