Kansas vs K-State First Availability Report: Wildcats Star Listed Out
On the first availability report of the week for the upcoming matchup between Kansas and K-State, there was good news for the Jayhawks on both ends.
Lance Leipold’s group is expected to be almost as healthy as it has been all season for the Sunflower Showdown.
With only a handful of players listed as out and many listed as probable, here’s what the availability report showed on Wednesday at 9 p.m. CT.
Kansas Football Injury Report vs. K-State
Probable
LB Joseph Sipp Jr.
S Devin Dye
S Laquan Robinson
QB David McComb
CB Syeed Gibbs
S Mason Ellis
LB Ezra Vedral
OL Calvin Clements
Questionable
RB Leshon Williams
Out
DL Jason Strickland
TE Conlee Hovey
WR Jaden Nickens
Seeing so many players listed as probable early in the week is an encouraging sign for the Jayhawks.
Before the bye week, KU competed against Texas Tech without Joseph Sipp Jr., Devin Dye, Laquan Robinson, and Syeed Gibbs. It appears that each of those four players could dress on Saturday — take Sipp's status with a grain of salt though, as he has been banged up and hardly on the field all season.
Regardless, the defense is set to return several key contributors in the secondary, assuming their probable designation is removed.
Running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. was a game-time decision against TTU and eventually played. However, his backfield mate Leshon Williams is now being listed as questionable.
Keep an eye on Williams' status throughout the week, as he is a crucial piece to the Jayhawks' ground game and keeps Hishaw fresh and ready.
Aside from Williams, there are no new names on the injury report for Kansas. The week of rest likely helped the team get its bodies right as it prepares for a crucial showdown.
Huge Development: K-State Star Listed Out
Perhaps the most significant development on either side is the ‘out’ designation for star running back Dylan Edwards. The former Colorado standout has dealt with injuries all season and will be absent for the Sunflower Showdown, marking the second consecutive game he will miss.
With Edwards out, backup Joe Jackson will take on the majority of the backfield work, in addition to the usual designed runs for quarterback Avery Johnson.
Defensive coordinator D.K. McDonald should have a much easier time scheming up a game plan now that he knows the Wildcats’ most dynamic weapon won’t be suiting up.