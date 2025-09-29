Is Kansas’ Bowl Bid in Trouble After Costly Loss to Cincinnati?
Kansas football had the chance to quiet doubts about its staying power in the Big 12.
Instead, a narrow 37-34 defeat to Cincinnati has only fueled them, raising uncomfortable questions about whether the Jayhawks’ postseason hopes are more fragile than they once seemed.
What stings most isn’t just the loss itself, but the pattern it fits into.
KU has now dropped multiple “coin flip” games this season, continuing a troubling trend of falling short in close finishes. Since last year, the Jayhawks are just 1-8 in their last nine one-score contests.
Kansas’ Bowl Eligibility Path Took A Hit After Cincinnati Defeat
Jalon Daniels and the KU offense more than did their part, piling up nearly 600 yards and flashing explosiveness.
Emmanuel Henderson Jr. erupted for 214 yards and two scores, Bowden Groin stepped up with 91 yards and a touchdown, and the offensive line excelled in pass protection.
A red zone fumble, and too many drives settling for field goals instead of touchdowns, proved costly. The offense looked good, but it wasn’t flawless. - with the way the Kansas defense is playing, there can't be any empty trips.
The story of the loss circles back to the Jayhawks’ defense. When they’ve faced average or below-average offenses, they’ve looked solid. But against teams with competent quarterbacks and passing games (Missouri and now Cincinnati) they’ve been picked apart.
On paper, the Jayhawks actually generated pressure: 27 total pressures, led by Blake Herald’s relentless effort. But it didn’t matter. Too often, Bearcat receivers were open quickly, neutralizing KU’s pass rush.
The run defense has quietly been a strength this season, but against good passing attacks, Kansas looks vulnerable and uncertain.
That’s what makes the Cincinnati loss so damaging. Instead of sitting comfortably on a clear bowl track, Kansas now faces a reality where six wins are not guaranteed.
Upcoming matchups at Texas Tech, at Iowa State, and at home against Utah all look like underdog spots. Then there are true toss-ups against Arizona, UCF, and archrival Kansas State.
Even with Oklahoma State as the one “should win” left, the Jayhawks would still need to take at least two of those coin-flip games. To do that, Kansas has to prove it can close out games better.
This isn’t the Kansas team of five or six years ago. The Jayhawks are undeniably better, and the talent on offense is real, but the standard has changed. Simply being competitive isn’t enough anymore.
If KU is going to salvage its season, it comes down to two things: stop with the coverage breakdowns in the secondary and become sharper in high-leverage offensive situations like third downs, red zone trips, and late-game drives.
Otherwise, a promising start could dissolve into another season defined by “what ifs.”