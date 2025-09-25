Kansas Coach Lance Leipold Offers Thoughts on Potential 2026 London Game
Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kansas and Arizona State will likely play a Big 12 game overseas in London next season. The contest is expected to take place on Sept. 19, 2026 at Wembley Stadium, further expanding college football's quest to go global.
The news drew mixed reviews across the country, as many fans remain adamant that college sports should stay on college campuses.
However, KU head coach Lance Leipold is not entirely opposed to the idea. While he was unable to officially comment since details have not been confirmed, he even advocated for it during his press conference on Monday, saying it would be a good experience for the young student-athletes.
"I think these are great lifelong experiences," Leipold said on Monday. "And I know that as this game continues to evolve into a heavy business model. I do still think we have life experiences and educational opportunities that, if they do present themselves, we need to look wholeheartedly into them."
"You're going to see other avenues open up for other opportunities to promote, whether it be college football as a whole, or the Big 12 itself," Leipold said. "And if it does work out that we end up in an opportunity to do that and to be one of the first ones, I think it is an exciting opportunity."
Leipold has coached in two international games at the college level. The first was during his time as a graduate assistant at Wisconsin when he traveled to Tokyo for the Coca-Cola Classic, and his second was in 2019 at Buffalo for the Bahamas Bowl.
"Guys on that team talk about those experiences for the rest of their lives," Leipold said.
Leipold's stance may not align with the consensus, but a game in London would certainly boost KU's brand exposure. Earlier this year, fellow Big 12 programs Kansas State and Iowa State opened the 2025 campaign in Dublin, Ireland, with the Cyclones pulling away with a victory.
For KU, it would mark the first time the program has ever played a game outside the United States.
These conversations have extended beyond football as well, with basketball exploring similar opportunities in recent years in Mexico City, though those plans have since been delayed.
"There's a reason why the NFL keeps playing more and more games in other countries," Leipold said. "It's expanding, it's growing."
If the London game does take place, Leipold has made it clear he'll treat it like any other contest, a reflection of how much he values preparation.