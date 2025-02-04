Kansas Football 2025 Schedule Revealed
Kansas football has officially announced its 2025 schedule on Tuesday, featuring a mix of non-conference matchups and Big 12 showdowns.
The Jayhawks will kick off their season in Week 0 with a home game against Fresno State on August 23, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
The season continues with another non-conference game as Kansas hosts Wagner on August 29, a rare Friday night matchup. The following week, the Jayhawks renew an old rivalry when they face Missouri on September 6, their first meeting since 2011.
After an early bye week on September 13, Kansas dives into Big 12 play starting September 20 against West Virginia in Lawrence. The Jayhawks remain at home to take on Cincinnati on September 27 before hitting the road for back-to-back games at UCF on October 4 and at Texas Tech on October 11.
A second bye week on October 18 provides a breather before Kansas returns home for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on October 25. The Jayhawks then face Oklahoma State at home on November 1, followed by a trip to Arizona on November 8.
Following another bye on November 15, Kansas wraps up the regular season with two crucial conference games: at Iowa State on November 22 and at home against Utah on either November 28 or 29.
Kansas Football 2025 Schedule
- Aug. 23: vs. Fresno State
- Aug. 29 (Fri.): vs. Wagner
- Sept. 6: vs. Missouri
- Sept. 13: Bye
- Sept. 20: vs. West Virginia*
- Sept. 27: vs. Cincinnati*
- Oct. 4: at UCF*
- Oct. 11: at Texas Tech*
- Oct. 18: Bye
- Oct. 25: vs. Kansas State*
- Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma State*
- Nov. 8: at Arizona*
- Nov. 15: Bye
- Nov. 22: at Iowa State*
- Nov. 28 or 29: vs. Utah*
*Denotes Big 12 Conference games.