Kansas Football 2025 Schedule Revealed

Notably, the Jayhawks will reignite their historic rivalry with the Missouri Tigers at home.

Mathey Gibson

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas head coach Lance Leipold celebrates a scoring play during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Kansas football has officially announced its 2025 schedule on Tuesday, featuring a mix of non-conference matchups and Big 12 showdowns.

The Jayhawks will kick off their season in Week 0 with a home game against Fresno State on August 23, marking the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

The season continues with another non-conference game as Kansas hosts Wagner on August 29, a rare Friday night matchup. The following week, the Jayhawks renew an old rivalry when they face Missouri on September 6, their first meeting since 2011.

After an early bye week on September 13, Kansas dives into Big 12 play starting September 20 against West Virginia in Lawrence. The Jayhawks remain at home to take on Cincinnati on September 27 before hitting the road for back-to-back games at UCF on October 4 and at Texas Tech on October 11.

A second bye week on October 18 provides a breather before Kansas returns home for the Sunflower Showdown against Kansas State on October 25. The Jayhawks then face Oklahoma State at home on November 1, followed by a trip to Arizona on November 8.

Following another bye on November 15, Kansas wraps up the regular season with two crucial conference games: at Iowa State on November 22 and at home against Utah on either November 28 or 29.

Kansas Football 2025 Schedule

  • Aug. 23: vs. Fresno State
  • Aug. 29 (Fri.): vs. Wagner
  • Sept. 6: vs. Missouri
  • Sept. 13: Bye
  • Sept. 20: vs. West Virginia*
  • Sept. 27: vs. Cincinnati*
  • Oct. 4: at UCF*
  • Oct. 11: at Texas Tech*
  • Oct. 18: Bye
  • Oct. 25: vs. Kansas State*
  • Nov. 1: vs. Oklahoma State*
  • Nov. 8: at Arizona*
  • Nov. 15: Bye
  • Nov. 22: at Iowa State*
  • Nov. 28 or 29: vs. Utah*

*Denotes Big 12 Conference games.

Kansas on Sports Illustrated

Mathey Gibson
MATHEY GIBSON

Mathey Gibson is the Managing Editor for the Kansas Jayhawks On SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has extensive experience covering major college sports, including reporting on Crimson Tide athletics since 2019 for outlets like Alabama Crimson Tide On SI, The Crimson White, and Tide Illustrated. Now focused on Kansas, Gibson has covered significant events such as the NCAA Tournament, College World Series, and the College Football Playoff, bringing a deep understanding of collegiate athletics to one of the nation’s premier programs.

