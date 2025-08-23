Kansas Football: Final Predictions for Season Opener
We have officially reached Week 0 of college football, with one more week until the season officially kicks off. The Kansas Jayhawks have a chance to start game one strong as they host Fresno State tonight at 5:30 p.m. CT.
The momentum is in the Jayhawks’ hands, and the game hasn’t even started yet. This is the first home game in nearly two years for the program as the Jayhawks get a chance to finally step onto the field in the newly renovated David Booth Memorial Stadium.
The atmosphere will be highly anticipated as KU Athletics announced earlier this week that tonight’s game has sold out. If the Jayhawks come out with as much energy as the fans have, the Jayhawks should have no issues walking away with a win in the new stadium.
1. Kansas’ Defense will Shine in Season Opener
Although the Jayhawks lost some key defensive pieces, D.K. McDonald doesn’t seem to be too worried, as there have been many Jayhawks stepping up on the defensive side.
Fresno State’s E.J. Warner has earned the starting job, and even though he is not afraid to launch the football, it hasn’t always been in his favor. Warner made previous stops at Rice and Temple, where he found himself throwing a high number of interceptions. The Jayhawks have a great opportunity to wreak havoc on Warner and his crew all night long.
2. Key Offensive Veterans Show Out
Lance Leipold and Co. are rolling with veteran quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels has had an interesting career, but he is dangerous when playing at his best. Leipold said Daniels’ current state is as good as it’s ever been.
Another key veteran to watch out for in the backfield is running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. Hishaw sat behind former star Devin Neal for most of his career but looks to have a monster senior year. Hishaw put on a ton of muscle this offseason and looks to be a force to be reckoned with. Daniels and Hishaw have a lot to prove this season, and it starts tonight vs. Fresno State.
3. Jayhawks Walk Away with a Win in the Renovated Booth
Obviously, not everything always goes according to plan. Fresno State’s head coach, Matt Entz, is looking to make a statement as he took a big jump in filling the role of head coach.
The Jayhawks should not take Fresno State lightly. However, if the Jayhawks play to their level and keep their foot on the gas, I see no reason why they don’t handle business in the new stadium.