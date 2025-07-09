Kansas Football Star No Longer Attending Big 12 Media Days
The Big 12 Media Days, which began today at The Star in Frisco, Texas, will feature a handful of Kansas Jayhawks on the stage for day two.
However, a minor shakeup has already occurred in the Jayhawks’ lineup of player representatives.
Starting center Bryce Foster, who was initially slated to attend the event as one of four KU student-athletes, will no longer be making the trip.
A recent tweet from the Kansas football X account revealed that Foster has been replaced by tight end DeShawn Hanika.
While the program did not provide an official reason for the change, it comes just one day after Foster was named to the 2025 Preseason All-Big 12 Team.
The honor reflected the strong year Foster had in 2024, when he started all 12 games at center and earned Second Team All-Big 12 honors. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound standout is currently the only Jayhawk projected to hear his name called in next year's draft in Pro Football Focus' 2026 big board.
Foster joined the Jayhawks last offseason after transferring from Texas A&M and quickly cemented himself as the leader on KU's offensive line.
KU Athletics later unveiled a press release that listed Hanika as an entrant, confirming that Foster won't be attending.
Hanika, who previously played at Iowa State, is entering his seventh year of college football. He missed the entire 2024 campaign due to a torn Achilles but will wrap up his collegiate career in Lawrence.
Foster's removal from the media days is unexpected, but there is currently no indication that it is injury-related or tied to any other long-term concern. We'll continue to provide updates if any news surfaces.