Kansas Football: Three Keys to Beating Arizona State
As the Kansas Jayhawks gear up to face the Arizona State Sun Devils this Saturday, they find themselves in a must-win situation to keep their bowl and postseason hopes alive.
With a potentially record-breaking hot day ahead, here are three keys to a successful Saturday.
1. Control the Line of Scrimmage with Devin Neal and Bryce Cabeldue
Kansas must dominate up front to dictate the pace of the game.
Running back Devin Neal will be essential to the Jayhawks’ offensive success, as his ability to grind out yards will help control the clock and wear down Arizona State’s defense. The offensive line, led by Bryce Cabeldue, must create openings in the run game and protect quarterback Jalon Daniels to give him the time he needs to make plays.
On defense, Jereme Robinson and linebacker JB Brown will be critical in applying pressure to Arizona State's quarterback, disrupting their offense and containing their rushing attack.
2. Minimize Turnovers as Daniels Looks to Rebound
Jalon Daniels has had his struggles this season, particularly with turnovers and inconsistent play.
Offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes will need to simplify the game plan, focusing on quick, safe throws to help Daniels regain his confidence. Receivers Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner will be crucial in providing reliable targets.
Kansas needs Daniels to play mistake-free football, avoiding turnovers that could swing momentum to Arizona State and put the Jayhawks in a difficult spot.
3. Exploit Arizona State's Secondary with Quick Passes and Deep Shots
Arizona State’s secondary has shown vulnerabilities, and Kansas can capitalize on this with a balanced attack.
Jeff Grimes should mix in quick passes to Luke Grimm while taking deep shots to Lawrence Arnold to stretch the defense.
Play-action passing will be key, as it could open up opportunities for big plays down the field, allowing Kansas to generate explosive gains and keep Arizona State on their heels.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?