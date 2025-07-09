Kansas' Jalon Daniels Continues Media Days Streak Ahead of Final Season
Making his fourth straight appearance at Big 12 Media Days for the Kansas Jayhawks, quarterback Jalon Daniels will again be one of the faces of the program.
KU's attendees are scheduled to speak on the second and final day of media days, which will be held at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
Head coach Lance Leipold is bringing four representatives to the event, led by Daniels, who has attended the conference’s media day every year since 2022.
Few players across the country boast that level of consistency, and it goes to show just how integral a part of KU's core he has become.
Even with his long track record, Daniels enters this season with as many questions as ever.
The sixth-year quarterback is coming off his first full season of college football, but it did not go as he or the team had hoped. He threw for just 2,454 yards with 14 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, struggling with accuracy and decision-making at times.
While Kansas leaned heavily on its run game in 2024, the departure of star running back Devin Neal means Daniels will need to play much better.
The team also lost its top three wide receivers, leaving unproven names around him in what could be a make-or-break year.
This is Daniels’ final chance to show he belongs on the national stage and can lead the Jayhawks to a Big 12 title.
Leipold has rebuilt the program in many ways, but he needs Daniels to be better than he was a year ago.