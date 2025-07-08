Kansas Football’s Top Storyline Ahead of Big 12 Media Days
There are plenty of storylines surrounding Lance Leipold and the Kansas Jayhawks heading into Big 12 Media Days.
Between the return of a revamped David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and KU's record-setting 2026 recruiting class, the future of the program appears bright.
But before fans look too far ahead, Leipold and Co. must first answer their most pressing question: Can Jalon Daniels turn things around in his final season?
After a disappointing 2024 campaign that saw KU stumble to a 5-7 record, Daniels took much of the blame.
Despite finally staying healthy for an entire regular season, he struggled mightily. He threw for just 2,454 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 57.0% completion percentage, falling well short of expectations for a former Heisman Trophy candidate.
When Daniels faltered, Kansas often leaned on its run game, but star tailback Devin Neal has since graduated.
The Jayhawks no longer have that safety net to shield Daniels' struggles, and that situation is further complicated by the departures of top wide receivers Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm, and Quentin Skinner to graduation.
Daniels underwent a knee procedure in February, limiting his spring practice reps and creating more uncertainty about whether he can lead the offense. That makes his appearance at media days all the more important.
He must confront last year’s struggles and show that he has taken the necessary steps to improve.
As one of four Jayhawks making the trip to Frisco, Texas, Daniels enters the event with a chance to prove his doubters wrong. If he can back up his words with results this year, KU has the talent to bounce back and compete atop the conference standings.