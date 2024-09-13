Criminally Underrated Kansas Jayhawk Leads Nation in Two Key Categories
Devin Neal has been a Jayhawk gem from the moment he decided to stay home and play for Kansas in 2021. The Lawrence native, who drew interest from the likes of Nebraska, Kansas State, and Oklahoma State, has been the offensive engine for Lance Leipold almost from the moment he arrived.
Neal has led the Jayhawks in rushing in each of the last three seasons, eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in 2002 and 2023. And he's off to another wicked start, averaging almost 10 yards a carry over the first two games. Yet, despite being the Power 4 active leader in career rushing yards and rushing TDs entering Week 3, he still remains criminally underrated at the national level.
Neal is a twitchy athlete, with the footwork, balance, and cutting ability to make defenders whiff in space. He runs with leverage and little wasted movement, which makes him especially effective in short yardage and red zone situations. Neal can also be an effective weapon out of the backfield on swing passes.
The 5-11, 215-pound Neal has all of the characteristics of a bellcow feature back on Sundays, yet he still struggles to gain much notoriety outside of the Big 12. And that's what makes Friday night's visit from 2-0 UNLV so interesting.
Neal knows he's been overlooked for much of his Jayhawk career. He also knows NFL scouts will be watching him closely against the Rebels. With a rare spotlight opportunity in primetime, do not be surprised if he puts forth one of the best single-game efforts of an already terrific career.
