Kansas Jayhawks Against the Spread: Analyzing Big 12 Football Betting Trends
It was just a month ago that Kansas had dreams of a Big 12 title and an automatic playoff berth. Now the Jayhawks are trying to snap a four-game losing streak, unable to crank up the offense or deliver in close games.
But how has the Jayhawks' unexpected decline translated to betting circles? And how do those ATS numbers stack up to the rest of the league? It is not a pretty sight, and it definitely reflects just how far off KU was in September compared to bettors' expectations.
Big 12 Schools Against the Spread (thru Week 5)
16. Kansas
ATS: 0-5 (0%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
Yeesh! The Jayhawks' 1-4 overall mark is compounded by a winless record against the spread. Kansas is one of just seven FBS schools that failed to cover a game in September.
To be fair, it's really not as bad as it looks. KU's four losses were by an average of just six points, and any one of those games could have flipped on a single play or two.
If Vegas starts fading the Jayhawks, there could be an opportunity to cash in on a team that's better than its record indicates.
15. TCU
ATS: 1-4 (20%)
Over Record: 4-1 (80%)
13. West Virginia
ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 3-1 (75%)
13. Arizona
ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 1-3 (25%)
9. Oklahoma State
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
9. Houston
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 0-5 (0%)
9. Kansas State
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
9. Utah
ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 1-4 (20%)
7. Texas Tech
ATS: 2-2-1 (50%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
7. Cincinnati
ATS: 2-2-1 (50%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
5. Colorado
ATS: 3-2 (60%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
5. Baylor
ATS: 3-2 (60%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)
2. Iowa State
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 2-2 (50%)
2. Arizona State
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 2-2 (50%)
2. UCF
ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 3-0-1 (100%)
1. BYU
ATS: 5-0 (100%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)
