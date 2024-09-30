KANSAS

Kansas Jayhawks Against the Spread: Analyzing Big 12 Football Betting Trends

Kansas takes a nasty four-game losing streak to Arizona State this weekend. But how are they performing against the spread? We rank the Jayhawks ATS versus the rest of the Big 12 Conference.

Rich Cirminiello

Sep 28, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks running back Devin Neal (4) goes airborne as TCU Horned Frogs safety Jamel Johnson (2) makes the take during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
It was just a month ago that Kansas had dreams of a Big 12 title and an automatic playoff berth. Now the Jayhawks are trying to snap a four-game losing streak, unable to crank up the offense or deliver in close games.

But how has the Jayhawks' unexpected decline translated to betting circles? And how do those ATS numbers stack up to the rest of the league? It is not a pretty sight, and it definitely reflects just how far off KU was in September compared to bettors' expectations.

Big 12 Schools Against the Spread (thru Week 5)

16. Kansas

ATS: 0-5 (0%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)

Yeesh! The Jayhawks' 1-4 overall mark is compounded by a winless record against the spread. Kansas is one of just seven FBS schools that failed to cover a game in September.

To be fair, it's really not as bad as it looks. KU's four losses were by an average of just six points, and any one of those games could have flipped on a single play or two.

If Vegas starts fading the Jayhawks, there could be an opportunity to cash in on a team that's better than its record indicates.

15. TCU

ATS: 1-4 (20%)
Over Record: 4-1 (80%)

13. West Virginia

ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 3-1 (75%)

13. Arizona

ATS: 1-3 (25%)
Over Record: 1-3 (25%)

9. Oklahoma State

ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

9. Houston

ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 0-5 (0%)

9. Kansas State

ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)

9. Utah

ATS: 2-3 (40%)
Over Record: 1-4 (20%)

7. Texas Tech

ATS: 2-2-1 (50%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

7. Cincinnati

ATS: 2-2-1 (50%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)

5. Colorado

ATS: 3-2 (60%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

5. Baylor

ATS: 3-2 (60%)
Over Record: 2-3 (40%)

2. Iowa State

ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 2-2 (50%)

2. Arizona State

ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 2-2 (50%)

2. UCF

ATS: 3-1 (75%)
Over Record: 3-0-1 (100%)

1. BYU

ATS: 5-0 (100%)
Over Record: 3-2 (60%)

