Arizona State vs. Kansas: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions for Week 6
On Saturday, the Sun Devils and Jayhawks will square off in a showdown in Tempe.
In this story:
As the Kansas Jayhawks prepare to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils this Saturday, they find themselves in a challenging position. Opening as a short road underdog, Kansas will look to break a streak of poor performances against the spread in their matchup at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.
Key Game Information
- Date: Saturday, October 5, 2024
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Available on Fubo and Sling (regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: Mountain America Stadium, Tempe, Arizona
Current Trends and Team Performance
Kansas Jayhawks (1-4):
- 0-5 against the spread this season.
- The point total has gone under in three of their five games.
- 3-9 against the spread in their last 12 road games.
- Covered the spread only once in their last six games as a road underdog.
Arizona State Sun Devils (3-1):
- 2-1 against the spread as a home favorite this season.
- Undefeated against the spread (2-0) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- One of four games this season has gone over the point total.
Recent Performances
Kansas Jayhawks:
- Coming off a 38-27 loss against the TCU Horned Frogs in Week 5.
- Jalon Daniels: 179 passing yards, one touchdown, one interception.
- Daniel Hishaw Jr.: 85 rushing yards, one touchdown.
- Luke Grimm: Six receptions for 85 yards and one touchdown.
Arizona State Sun Devils:
- Lost to Texas Tech 30-22 in their last game.
- Sam Leavitt: 282 passing yards, no touchdowns, one interception.
- Cameron Skattebo: 60 rushing yards, two touchdowns, six receptions for 117 yards.
Betting Insights and Predictions
Current Odds:
- Spread: Arizona State favored by 3 points over Kansas.
- Moneyline: ASU -150, Kansas +130.
- Over/Under: 50.5 points.
Best Bets and Prediction
- Arizona State -3: Arizona State has covered the spread in both games this season as a 3-point favorite or more. Kansas has struggled on the road, covering just once in their last six road games. Betting on the Sun Devils to cover feels solid based on these trends.
- Under 50.5 Points: Both teams have played in low-scoring games this season, with Kansas going under the point total in three of five games. Additionally, only one of Arizona State’s four games has gone over the total. Expect this matchup to be a grind, keeping the score under 50.5 points.
FINAL: Arizona State 25, Kansas 21
