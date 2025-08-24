Kansas Football Offense Finding Its Rhythm Again Under Jim Zebrowski
The 2024 campaign was up-and-down for the Kansas Jayhawks, but Lance Leipold’s signature offense might be back under new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski.
KU’s former quarterback coach guided an offensive masterclass in the first half of the Week 0 opener against Fresno State. The Jayhawks lead 24-7 heading into the break with an outstanding 16 first-down conversions and 248 total yards.
He is getting everyone involved, with six players recording a reception.
More importantly, Zebrowski put star quarterback Jalon Daniels in a position to succeed.
He finished the half, completing 13-of-15 pass attempts for 145 yards and two touchdowns to Ball State transfer Cam Pickett. Daniels was even the Jayhawks’ leading rusher of the half, totaling 47 yards on the ground on eight totes.
Pickett has been the star of the half, reeling in six receptions for 77 yards and accounting for more than half of KU’s points. Despite being listed behind Doug Emilien on the depth chart, he and Emmanuel Henderson Jr. have stood out thus far.
Zebrowski’s scheme features lots of plays with pre-snap movement and rollouts, similar to what fans became accustomed to under Andy Kotelnicki prior to his departure.
It is nothing like what Jayhawk fans witnessed a year ago during the short and disastrous tenure of current Wisconsin offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes.
Grimes still utilized motion in his sets, but he was criticized for the timeliness of his play-calling. He often drew up questionable screen plays and runs on 3rd and long, while also calling for deep throws on short-yardage downs.
Instead, the play-calling has been crisp and calls for many short, concise, and low-risk throws. Zebrowski is allowing Daniels to use his legs without being too reckless.
As for Daniels’ weapons, the Jayhawks are looking to get Henderson involved on shorter routes so he can get into the open field and show off his lightning-quick speed.
Pickett is being used on medium-length crossing routes, and Albany transfer Levi Wentz received some looks toward the end of the half as a 1-on-1 jump ball wideout. He caught one pass and earned a crucial first down by drawing a pass interference call.
Another storyline worth watching is how Daniel Hishaw Jr. and Leshon Williams split carries in the backfield. Hishaw is receiving more snaps on early downs, but Williams displayed his quickness on a touchdown run and looks to take most of the late-down opportunities.
Of course, big stops from the defense are contributing to the current state of the scoreboard. But Kansas’ offense appears to be back in its 2023 form with Zebrowski calling the shots.