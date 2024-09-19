Former Kansas Jayhawks Star Shines Brightly in NFL Rookie Season
Kansas football fans knew all about the potential of Dominick Puni, the All-Big 12 offensive lineman who spent two years in Lawrence after transferring from Central Missouri. NFL fans are just now getting to up to speed on the former Jayhawk now as well.
Puni won the starting job at right guard for the San Francisco 49ers and then looked anything like a rookie in his debut against the New York Jets. He played a key role in the Niners 32-19 win over the Jets on Monday Night Football.
Puni's play caught a lot of analysts off guard but it came as no surprise to those who watched him the past two seasons. He was a two-year starter with the Jayhawks, earning First Team All-Big 12 and really taking his technique to another level as a senior in 2023.
Puni was lightly recruited coming out of Francis Howell Central High School in Missouri, and he's had that chip on his shoulder ever since. He has an ideal build for a classic interior road grader, with the explosiveness and athletic fluidity to do damage at the second level.
San Francisco took Puni in the third round with the 86th overall pick, which could wind up being one of the steals of the 2024 draft. The rookie is bound to have rookie moments. Heck, he struggled in the Week 2 loss to Minnesota. But his potential is enormous, and he'll just keep getting better as this debut season unfolds.