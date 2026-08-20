Kansas Transfer Addition Recognized on Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List

After losing Emmanuel Henderson Jr. to graduation, the Kansas football team supplemented its wide receiver corps with Buffalo transfer Nik McMillan. The speedy wideout is coming off an incredible season for the Bulls, reeling in 62 passes for 981 yards and three touchdowns in 2025.

McMillan was one of the most sought-after players in the portal and has already made a strong impression on the coaching staff. Now, he's beginning to receive national recognition as well.



On Wednesday, the former All-MAC First-Team selection was named to the Fred Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List, which is given annually to the country's top receiver.

.@NikMcMillan2 has been named to the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List 🔥



🔗→ https://t.co/aKhkX0OLnp pic.twitter.com/wxpNNBpNbZ — Kansas Football (@KU_Football) August 19, 2026

While KU has never had a Biletnikoff Award winner, a Jayhawk has appeared on the preseason watch list in each of the past three years. Lawrence Arnold represented Kansas in 2024, followed by Henderson last year and now McMillan.

There may be concerns surrounding the quarterback position, but the Jayhawks have plenty of receiver talent for the signal-callers to target. McMillan is a crafty route runner who combines his strong frame and quickness to create separation from opposing defensive backs.



With Andy Kotelnicki back in Lawrence for his second stint as associate head coach, he'll likely find creative ways to get the ball in McMillan's hands. If he reaches his full potential, McMillan could be in line for another 800+ yard campaign.

KU's other wideouts expected to play significant roles are slot man Cam Pickett, Middle Tennessee State transfer Nahzae Cox, and fourth-year returnee Keaton Kubecka.

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