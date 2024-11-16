KANSAS

Kansas vs. BYU: Latest Prediction, Pick, and Odds

On Saturday, the Jayhawks and Cougars will face off in a matchup with upset potential.

Nov 9, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson (3) celebrates after scoring a touch down during the fourth quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Provo to take on the No. 7 BYU Cougars in what should be a high-energy matchup.

  • Spread: Kansas +3 (-115) | BYU -3 (-105)
  • Over/Under: 56.5 Points
  • Moneyline: Kansas +120 | BYU -142

Best Bet: Kansas to Cover

The Jayhawks are finally heating up. Led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is starting to show his star potential, Kansas looks primed to challenge BYU and possibly pull off a big upset. This game features a Kansas team widely regarded as one of the “unluckiest” in the country versus a BYU squad that has managed to come out on top in close games. Kansas at +3.5 or better is a solid pick for Saturday.

Pick: Kansas +3.5 or Better

