Kansas vs. BYU: Latest Prediction, Pick, and Odds
On Saturday, the Jayhawks and Cougars will face off in a matchup with upset potential.
In this story:
This Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks travel to Provo to take on the No. 7 BYU Cougars in what should be a high-energy matchup.
- Spread: Kansas +3 (-115) | BYU -3 (-105)
- Over/Under: 56.5 Points
- Moneyline: Kansas +120 | BYU -142
Best Bet: Kansas to Cover
The Jayhawks are finally heating up. Led by quarterback Jalon Daniels, who is starting to show his star potential, Kansas looks primed to challenge BYU and possibly pull off a big upset. This game features a Kansas team widely regarded as one of the “unluckiest” in the country versus a BYU squad that has managed to come out on top in close games. Kansas at +3.5 or better is a solid pick for Saturday.
Pick: Kansas +3.5 or Better
Kansas on Sports Illustrated
WATCH: KJ Adams Electrifies Crowd as Kansas Leads North Carolina
Tom Izzo Draws Unique Comparison for Kansas Basketball Star KJ Adams
Lawrence native Zeke Mayo leads Kansas over North Carolina
Published