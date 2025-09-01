Kansas vs. Missouri: Jayhawks Make Depth Chart Changes
The Kansas football program made a handful of changes to its depth chart ahead of the Border Showdown. Many of them are related to recent injuries, specifically to the Jayhawks' defense.
Lance Leipold will have to tinker with many of his position groups as a result of his team's health issues. Regardless, here are three takeaways we put together for this week's depth chart.
Leshon Williams Given "Or" Designation
Leshon Williams missed last week’s game against Wagner with a hand/wrist injury, and his status remains uncertain heading into the Missouri matchup.
Previously listed as the sole backup to Daniel Hishaw Jr., Williams now shares an “or” designation with Johnny Thompson Jr., who filled in as Hishaw’s backup last week.
Thompson has shown promise, rushing for 51 yards on 13 carries through two games, but Williams impressed in his Jayhawk debut with 57 yards and a touchdown on just six carries.
If Williams can’t go again, KU’s offense will take a hit. Both Hishaw and Thompson would need to deliver their best.
Linebacker Room Shaken Up
As we’ve noted before, KU’s linebacker room is looking shaky this week. South Carolina transfer Bangally Kamara is expected to miss several weeks with a knee injury, forcing other Jayhawks into bigger roles than anticipated.
Kamara has been removed from the depth chart, so Jon Jon Kamara is now listed as the starter at weakside linebacker. Logan Brantley, who had been backing up Trey Lathan, moves into the second-string role there.
Up the middle, West Virginia transfer Lathan remains the starter, backed up by Ezra Vedral, who has already seen snaps in the first two games.
Jayson Gilliom, typically KU’s starter at the HAWK position, has slid to third-string middle linebacker, while Bowling Green State transfer Joseph Sipp Jr. has been left off the depth chart entirely as he continues to battle injuries.
Midseason Punter Battle?
On a more fun note, the Jayhawks could be headed for a midseason punter battle between Finn Lappin and Grayden Addison.
Addison handled all three punts in the win over Wagner, while Lappin took all three in the season opener against Fresno State. So far, Lappin has been the more effective option, averaging 53.7 yards per punt with a long of 61, compared to Addison’s 43-yard average.
Lappin, an Australian native like former Jayhawk Damon Greaves (now at Colorado), may simply be part of the staff’s effort to test different options ahead of a big week. Hopefully, it isn't injury-related given how good Lappin looked in Week 0.