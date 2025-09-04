Kansas vs. Missouri Prediction: Can Jayhawks Steal One in Columbia?
The Border Showdown this Saturday between Kansas and Missouri will be as exciting as ever.
The Jayhawks are looking to come out with the first win in the revived rivalry game that has not been played since 2011. Here are our predictions for the meeting.
Why Kansas Will Win
The Jayhawks have looked impressive so far, holding their first two opponents to a combined 14 points while showcasing some of their complex sets under new offensive coordinator Jim Zebrowski.
Leading the offense is quarterback Jalon Daniels, one of the most dynamic players in the country. He has tossed seven touchdowns and been excellent through his first pair of games.
Daniels will be throwing to weapons like Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Cam Pickett, who have accounted for five of his touchdown passes. These transfer portal additions paired with Daniels could give Kansas an advantage on the offensive end.
Missouri’s Beau Pribula was impressive in Week 1 and is certainly a threat with his legs, but he doesn’t possess the arm talent that Daniels has.
Although not all games are decided by quarterback play, Daniels could easily take over and leave the rest in his defense’s hands.
Additionally, Missouri is coming off a win against an FCS opponent and has yet to face a true test, meaning the Jayhawks could surprise them and take an early lead if the Tigers don’t come out firing.
Why Missouri Will Win
Missouri already has an inherent advantage over Kansas, with more than 60,000 fans loudly cheering on the Tigers and booing the Jayhawks.
Eli Drinkwitz’s squad is deeper across the board and doesn’t rely on its quarterback play as heavily as KU does.
Running back transfer Ahmad Hardy looked incredible in the opener, as did Georgia transfer defensive lineman Damon Wilson II. Missouri has a strong mix of talent on both the defensive front and in the secondary, which won’t make it easy for Daniels to move the ball downfield and fully utilize his big arm.
The Tigers are favorites for a reason in this matchup, as they’re simply the more talented team on paper. As inexperienced as this current group might be, if they execute at a high level, they have the potential to handle the Jayhawks by multiple scores on Saturday.
Kansas On SI Final Prediction
This matchup could be a lot closer than many expect. The Jayhawks have several talented offensive playmakers who could give the Tigers’ defense fits.
The biggest storyline heading into the contest is the state of Kansas’ injury-riddled defense, which will be without starting linebacker Bangally Kamara and depth pieces such as Gage Keys and Joseph Sipp Jr.
If KU’s defense can come up with some timely stops, the Jayhawks have a real shot at pulling off the upset.
Picking the favorite is compelling, but we’re going to roll with Kansas in a thriller down the stretch.
Final Prediction: 31-28, Kansas