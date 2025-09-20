Kansas vs. West Virginia Prediction: Jayhawks Open Big 12 Play With a Win
Kansas enters today's Big 12 opener as nearly two-touchdown favorites over West Virginia. Both teams are 2–1 heading into conference play and looking to start strong.
The Jayhawks are coming off a bye week after falling to Missouri in the Border Showdown, though their season opened with home wins against Fresno State and Wagner.
Meanwhile, West Virginia is fresh off an overtime victory against rival Pitt after suffering a bad loss to Ohio the week before.
KU has one of the most dynamic passing attacks in the country. Quarterback Jalon Daniels is a true superstar, capable of tossing a 60-yard bomb downfield or breaking open a play with his legs.
He is supported by dangerous targets in Alabama transfer Emmanuel Henderson Jr. and Ball State transfer Cam Pickett, both of whom have already made their presence felt this season.
WVU enters year one of Rich Rodriguez's second stint at the helm. While the Mountaineers looked better last week, it is still difficult to justify picking them outright.
They rank in the bottom 10th percentile nationally in EPA per dropback through three games, and Rodriguez even briefly benched quarterback Nicco Marchiol before putting him back in against Pitt.
The offense relies heavily on its line and rushing game, but star running back Jahiem White is out for the year. Tye Edwards stepped up with 141 yards and three touchdowns last week, though it remains to be seen if the Northern Iowa transfer can replicate that success against a much stronger defensive front.
The Jayhawks should be healthier than they've been all year. Linebacker Joseph Sipp Jr. and defensive tackle Gage Keys are back in the mix for the first time this season.
Other standouts like Dean Miller and Bangally Kamara have also returned from injuries in recent weeks despite suffering their respective injuries. This boost comes at the perfect time against a Mountaineer offense that nearly ran 100 plays last week and thrives on tempo and ground dominance.
That scheme will be hard to sustain if WVU falls behind early. KU has the rested legs, the stronger roster, and a quarterback who can flip the script of a game immediately.
The Mountaineers may keep things competitive for a few quarters, but it is difficult to see them pulling off an upset against a Jayhawks team that should be refreshed and ready to dominate.