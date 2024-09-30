Lance Leipold Addresses Concerns About KU Offense After Inconsistent Performance
Following Kansas’ 38-27 loss to TCU, head coach Lance Leipold expressed concerns about the consistency of the Jayhawks' offense, citing missed opportunities and frequent punts as key issues.
"Today is probably the most we've punted in a game, so yeah, we've got to be more consistent when it comes to it," Leipold said after the game.
The Jayhawks struggled to maintain momentum on offense, with quarterback Jalon Daniels completing just 15-of-34 passes for 172 yards and one touchdown. Kansas punted multiple times, stalling drives and allowing TCU to capitalize on crucial possessions.
Leipold pointed to lineup changes and fatigue as contributing factors, particularly on the offensive line.
"We tried to play more offensive linemen to stay fresh. I think we rotated more guys," he said.
The rotation was an effort to keep the line energized, but the unit struggled to protect Daniels and establish a consistent run game throughout the contest.
Despite the team's effort to generate sparks offensively, Leipold acknowledged that the Jayhawks are still searching for answers. "We continue to look at some things that can try to generate sparks and consistency," Leipold said. "and we don't completely have that."
With a challenging conference schedule ahead, consistency will be key for the Jayhawks as they seek to find their rhythm on both sides of the ball.
