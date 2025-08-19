Lance Leipold Praises New Kansas Football Stadium, Generosity of David Booth
Kansas football head coach Lance Leipold joined “Voice of the Jayhawks” Brian Hanni for the first edition of Hawk Talk for the 2025 season on Monday night inside Johnny’s Tavern West in Lawrence.
The head coach was asked right off the bat by Hanni to share his thoughts about the new David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium and what it means to him and his players.
“It’s everything we wanted and then some – it’s been outstanding,” said Leipold. “Inside the stadium, the premium seating is second to none around the country… To our architects, to the construction people, Travis (Goff), the staff, everyone – they knocked it out of the park, and I can’t wait to get it kicked off in there and see the new environment.”
Leipold also gave credit to the job done on the Anderson Family Football Complex saying it serves all their needs when it comes to meeting space and day-to-day operations.
Of course, the construction of the new stadium and future additions to it would not be possible without the generosity of mega KU donor and the stadium’s namesake David Booth, who Leipold was quick to give thanks to for all he’s done for the football program and KU Athletics recently with his historic $300 million donation.
“Just unbelievable,” Leipold said. “It transforms our future of what we can be. It helps finish this project (Gateway District) and it will also help out athletics in so many different ways. We can’t thank David enough ... but there’s so many people that have made this possible by supporting this team. We continue to need that support in the stands so we can create that environment in this great new stadium to make sure it’s tough on opposing teams.”
About Hawk Talk
Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold is an hour-long program that occurs almost every week (subject to change) during the regular season starting at 6 p.m. CT. The first two shows of the season take place on Monday, before switching to Wednesdays starting Sept. 3 for the remainder of the season.
During the program, Leipold and select player guests recap recent performances, preview upcoming games, and take questions from Jayhawk fans online and in attendance.
The show can be streamed live each week via Jayhawk Radio Network affiliates, KUAthletics.com, and the Official Kansas Athletics app. Television replays of the show will be available on Cox Communications and ESPN+ the day after the show's original airing.
The full 2025 Hawk Talk with Lance Leipold schedule is available here.