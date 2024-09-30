Leipold: "None of Us Expected It to Be This Way Right Now" for Kansas Football
Following another frustrating loss for Kansas Football, head coach Lance Leipold addressed the media, expressing his thoughts on the team's performance and the challenges they face in closing out games.
“I would say this, the margin of error again. We've had a bunch of close games and opportunities, and I think as it continues to go in. But I also said that first year, we're not going to have more victories and play things to be close either," Leipold said.
Leipold acknowledged the frustration that has come with the season's trajectory, noting that expectations have not aligned with the reality on the field. He emphasized the need for the team to capitalize on its close calls, which have become a recurring theme this season.
“None of us expected it to be this way right now, okay? And there are teams out there that probably were like we were in some regards a few years ago where nobody thought they're going to be very good and all of a sudden things come together,” he stated candidly. "And right now we're not one of those."
Despite the setbacks, Leipold remains focused on the potential for growth within the team.
“As I keep saying that's my responsibility,” he reiterated, emphasizing his commitment to guiding the team through its challenges.
Following the Jayhawks' fourth consecutive loss, Leipold faces a growing wave of skepticism. Many of these doubts are valid given the team's performance.
If Kansas hopes to turn things around, Leipold will need to work some sort of miracle.
Kansas On Sports Illustrated
Three Reasons Flory Bidunga is a Game-Changer for Kansas Basketball
Kansas Basketball Gaining Momentum with Top 2025 Five-Star Prospect
Top Kansas Target AJ Dybantsa Remains No. 1 Recruit in 2025 Class
Kansas Recruiting: Will Five-Star Forward Koa Peat Consider the Jayhawks?